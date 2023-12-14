Dalton man accused of firing at police

James Swift, The Daily Citizen, Dalton, Ga.
·2 min read

Dec. 14—A 41-year-old defendant is facing two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer following an incident alleged to have occurred on Sunday, Dec. 10.

Jose Arqueta-Rodriguez, of Dalton, is also facing one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony and three misdemeanor offenses — driving under the influence, fleeing/attempting to elude police and failure to maintain lane — according to Whitfield County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) records.

A Dalton Police Department incident report indicates two officers were stationed along Riverbend Road when a "be on the lookout" (BOLO) notice was broadcast for Rodriguez — who was alleged to have been operating a 2008 Honda Odyssey while intoxicated.

"While stationary, (a deputy) observed a blue Toyota Matrix that matched the description of a vehicle that was at a residence earlier on Eaton Drive where (two deputies) were dispatched to a domestic disturbance," the report reads. "With the knowledge that the rest of the family left in a silver minivan, it was unlikely that any of them were driving that vehicle. (A deputy) had a suspicion that the subject could have went home, switched vehicles and began driving the Toyota Matrix."

Per the report, the operator of the Matrix turned onto Conasauga Road and then the south bypass.

"(A deputy) saw the vehicle traveling north on the bypass," the report continues. "The vehicle was swerving and failing to maintain the lane of travel."

A traffic stop was initiated along the south bypass and Raider Drive. The report indicates that Rodriguez drove for roughly a quarter of a mile before stopping.

"Mr. Rodriguez exited the vehicle and began running south on foot down Eaton Drive," the report continues.

Two deputies pursued the suspect. According to the DPD report, that's when Rodriguez drew a pistol and opened fire at law enforcement.

"Mr. Rodriguez fired two shots before being struck with (a deputy's) Taser, causing him to fall and drop the weapon," the report reads. "While (a deputy) had his side arm drawn pulling security, (another deputy) kicked the weapon out of reach of Mr. Rodriguez."

No officers were injured by the gunfire.

"The scene was secure for medical assistance to be sent for Mr. Rodriguez due to a laceration on his hand," the report reads. "Mr. Rodriguez was evaluated by EMS and had his hand bandaged by EMTs."

As of Wednesday Dec. 13, the defendant remained in custody at the Whitfield County Jail.

According to WCSO records, Rodriguez's bond amount is set at $10,000.

