Dalton man charged with felony vehicular homicide for pedestrian death

Jul. 11—A Dalton man has been charged with felony homicide by vehicle and other charges in connection with the death of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle Sunday in northern Whitfield County.

Kojack Andrew Conner, 22, of 111 Richardson Drive, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony homicide by vehicle (leaving the scene), hit and run and failure to report an accident resulting in injury, death or property damage.

According to a Georgia State Patrol public information officer, "at 12:38 p.m. troopers from Post 5 Dalton responded to a crash on Georgia 286 in Whitfield County. A U-Haul truck was traveling south on Georgia 286 when the driver struck a pedestrian who was walking on the shoulder of the roadway. After impact, the U-Haul left the scene ..."

The public information officer said the pedestrian, Eric Coffee, 35, of Dalton, was taken to Hamilton Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

In another statement a Georgia State Patrol public information officer said that on Monday troopers from Post 5 Dalton received a tip that Conner was a possible suspect.

"Troopers located the U-Haul at 1206 Dawnville Road at a U-Haul rental location," according to the public information officer. "Troopers verified the U-Haul was the suspect's vehicle with physical evidence. The suspected driver, Kojack Conner, was present at the rental location. Troopers interviewed Mr. Conner and developed probable cause for his arrest. Mr. Conner was transported to the Whitfield County detention center for booking."