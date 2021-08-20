Dalton man charged with murder after man doesn't return home from work

Aug. 20—A Dalton man has been charged with murder for the death of a man who was reported missing after not returning home from work earlier this month.

Christopher Napoleon Barrett II, 35, of 204 Edgewood Ave., is charged with the murder of David Casler-Tyrrell, according to District Attorney Bert Poston. On Thursday, Barrett was also charged by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking (theft of an automobile), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony probation felony.

He is currently in the Whitfield County jail with no bond and had his first court appearance on Friday. His next court date is listed as Tuesday.

Poston said he could not discuss the facts of the pending case. The murder charge is listed as "non-family, gun," according to Whitfield County jail records.

Poston said there are two other people involved in the case.

On Aug. 13, Andrew Issac Connor, 19, of Tunnel Hill, was charged by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and concealing the death of another. Poston said Darious Daquan-Martinez Knight, 20, homeless, has also been charged with concealing the death of another.

Also on Aug. 13, Knight, was charged by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth, use of communication facilities in drug transactions and felony probation violation. It was not known if those charges were connected to the murder case.

"Knight and Connor were in court today," Poston said Friday. "Knight entered a denial to a probation violation warrant and was scheduled for a hearing on Sept. 14. His bond hearing was continued to that date as well. Connor did not have an attorney so his bond hearing and probation preliminary hearing were postponed until Tuesday to see about that."

In a statement last week, the GBI said the agency began a "missing persons investigation at the request of the Adairsville Police Department. David Casler-Tyrrell was reported missing by a family member after Mr. Casler-Tyrrell did not return home from his job in Whitfield County, Georgia. The investigation revealed that Mr. Casler-Tyrrell was the victim of foul play that occurred in Whitfield County and resulted in his death."

The statement did not indicate how Casler-Tyrrell died or where his body was found.

Capt. Paul Woods with the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office said the department is not the lead agency in the investigation. Since the case originated in Bartow County with the GBI, he could not comment on it and referred questions to the GBI. Nelly Miles, the GBI director of public and governmental affairs, said in an email she will check to see if she can release more information.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact the GBI at (706) 624-1424. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling (800) 597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.