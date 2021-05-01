Dalton man indicted for 110 counts of sexual exploitation of children

May 1—A Dalton man has been indicted by a Whitfield County grand jury for 110 counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Kevin Aguilar, aka Kevin Raymondo Aguilar, 20, was released from jail on a $5,000 bond, according to the Whitfield County Clerk's Office. He was arrested in March 2020 by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office for computer or electronic pornography.

According to a Whitfield County Sheriff's Office incident report, on March 13, 2020, a detective, who later appeared before the grand jury, received a "Cyber Tip" assigned to him by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

"According to the tip, Kevin Aguilar is suspected as having possessed, manufactured and/or distributed child pornography," the report said.

Each count of the indictments returned by the grand jury include that Aguilar "on the 13th day of March, 2020, did knowingly possess and control material depicting a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct ..."