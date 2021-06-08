Dalton man sentenced to 15 years in prison for child molestation

Jun. 8—A Dalton man has been sentenced to 20 years with 15 in prison followed by five on probation after pleading guilty to two counts of child molestation in Murray County Superior Court.

Zachary Andrew Moore, 20, also pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of children in a Whitfield County case. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison on that charge. District Attorney Bert Poston said the two prison sentences will run concurrently.

The negotiated plea in Murray County also calls for Moore to pay a $2,000 fine, perform 100 hours of community service, have no contact with the victim or the victim's family and to be subject to all conditions placed on sex offenders.

The Whitfield County grand jury indictment that Moore pleaded guilty to said on Sept. 22, 2020, Moore "did knowingly possess and have under his control a photographic image ... depicting a minor ... engaged in sexually explicit conduct ..."

Poston said that was a photo "of the child victim in the Murray case."