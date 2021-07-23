Dalton man sentenced to prison for armed robbery, not eligible for parole for 20 years

Jul. 23—A Dalton man has been sentenced to a total of 150 years in prison after being convicted by a Whitfield County jury of 12 felony counts including armed robbery, false imprisonment, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime and three violations of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, according to District Attorney Bert Poston.

Alexandro Agapito Perez-Lucas, 18, was sentenced by Judge Cindy Morris to 85 years in prison, the first 20 without the possibility of parole, for armed robbery. He received 10 years concurrent with that for false imprisonment. He received 60 years consecutive to that for the violations of the street gang act. And he received five years consecutive to the 60 years for the firearm violation.

Perez-Lucas was 16 at the time of the offenses that occurred one month prior to his 17th birthday.

In a press release after his convictions earlier this month, Poston said Perez-Lucas claimed his gang affiliation (Sureño) since the age of 12 and had a history in Juvenile Court including gang activity and weapons charges. Under Georgia law, juveniles ages 14-16 who commit certain serious violent felonies, including armed robbery if committed with a firearm, are prosecuted as adults.

That press release said Perez-Lucas and Sergio Alberto Perez, who were both armed, held a cashier and customers at gunpoint while they robbed the La Esquinita store on Hamilton Street. More than $12,000 was taken. Two children, ages 8 and 10, were in the store during the robbery. Perez pleaded guilty in April and was sentenced by Morris to 35 years in prison.

The press release said a third person, Luiz Perez-Bautista, pleaded guilty in April to making false statements to law enforcement in connection with the robbery and was sentenced to probation.