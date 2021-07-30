Dalton man serving time in state prison dies

Jul. 30—A Dalton man incarcerated at Central State Prison in Bibb County died Wednesday.

A Georgia Department of Corrections spokeswoman said she could not confirm the "manner of death or any other details of the incident, as it remains under investigation."

The Macon Telegraph reported Joshua Carl Haynes Lester, 34, was stabbed to death by another inmate. Citing Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, the newspaper reported Lester was pronounced dead in the prison.

Jones did not immediately return telephone messages left at his office Friday.

The Department of Corrections said "Lester was sentenced to serve five years in 2017 in Whitfield County for obstruction of a law enforcement officer and possession of controlled substances."

According to a grand jury indictment, Lester slammed a door on the arm of a Dalton Police Department officer, resulting in a felony charge of obstruction of an officer by violence.

Lester was released on parole in 2019.

District Attorney Bert Poston said that in January of this year Lester was sentenced to 12 months in jail for misdemeanors including loitering. He said that in March Lester signed a parole waiver.

Poston said he was "not sure if that was solely due to the misdemeanor charges we had on him or if he was otherwise in violation of his parole supervision but it was a parole revocation that landed him back in prison."