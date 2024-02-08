Dalton mayor addresses negative impacts of social media

Feb. 8—Dalton Mayor Annalee Harlan Sams took on an increasingly relevant — and some might say perilous — topic at a Greater Dalton Young Professionals luncheon on Jan. 30: social media-borne disinformation.

"There are some frightening things that have gone on in our country in the past few years with misinformation," she said. "But I think we need to be responsible, and people in this room need to say 'I'm going to be accountable and I'm going to hold all of my social media network friends accountable for not putting misinformation out there.'"

The luncheon at the Mack Gaston Community Center was cosponsored by the United Way of Northwest Georgia Young Leaders Society.

"We have a responsibility to tell the real facts about community and not do anything to not paint us in a good light," Sams continued. "We're a wonderful place, great people, and we need to talk well about ourselves and our neighbors."

Sams noted that for many residents, their primary "news" source is hardly a news source at all — i.e., gossip, hearsay and scuttlebutt on platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

"I have had it up to here with misinformation being a threat to our community," she said. "One could probably argue that it is a threat to our whole world, but let's think locally and act locally ... you need to think about what's going on in your own community and be mindful of what's happening on a larger scale."

There's one significant problem with social media chatter, Sams said — namely, that all of the "information" bandied about on the platforms is without any actual references.

Which means the "news" in question isn't factually vetted.

"We're going to do better in delivering the news of our community in a factual, responsible and positive way," Sams said. "We need all of you to be the example in your professional groups and your friend groups and even your own household to say 'Is what I'm sharing, is it factual?'"

Therein lies another hazard of the social media landscape, Sams contended.

"People will lose respect for you and your position of employment if you're a spreader of misinformation," she said. "It is a threat and it will happen to your own business, it will hurt our own community, so be above it, don't be a part of it."

Every resident of the community, Sams said, could play a role in curbing the spread of social media misinformation.

Or they could exacerbate it.

"Find that factual, refereed information that you want to get," she said. "Think twice about the things you share and what you contribute to."

As for the city's finances, Sams noted that sales tax revenues outgrossed property tax revenues for the first time last year.

"With inflation being at an all-time high, that means we're paying more for goods and services and we're going to collect more," she said. "But still, that's important — that means from a retail standpoint, we're thriving as a community."

Dalton, she said, remains a prominent player not only in Georgia's economy, but the economy of the entire Southeast.

"And much of that has to do with floorcovering, but there are all the other parts that go along with it," she said. "Floorcovering could not exist, and more importantly it could not thrive, if it didn't have all the support services from education to healthcare."

On the local level, Sams said there is certainly a balancing act between service and overreach.

"We hear people talk about 'Well, I want my city to do all these things for me,' but then when we look at private property rights all of a sudden everybody kind of backs up and says 'Well, I don't know if I want that or not,'" she said.

With little in the way of large tracts of land for significant economic investments, Sams said conversations have arisen with state legislators regarding "retention bonuses" for industries.

"We're right here next to the Tennessee state line so how can we be competitive with a place that doesn't have a state income tax?" she said. "As elected people, we can't be passive ... we have to work to find the best way to allow our industry to remain competitive."

As for housing, Sams said she believes local government has to be "as friendly as we can" with developers, but remain responsible stewards of property.

"Stormwater is a big deal when you live in a community like we do, we have some very low-lying areas," she said. "We have spent and invested millions of dollars into stormwater management and I'm very, very proud of what we've done so far — and we're doing more, and that impacts those job opportunities."

Sams noted that the Mill Line Trail project, initially scheduled to open on Feb. 1, is now targeting an early spring opening.

"It's going to be amazing and then we're going to work to see where we go next," she said. "It's just going to add to what keeps Dalton having good things happen and making us an excellent community — you have to have the right outdoor outlets for people, to make sure they're able to get their kids out and just enjoy being in a safe space to recreate."

She also brought up plans for renovations to the John Davis Recreation Center along Civic Drive.

"The silver lining here is that we're actually getting a rebuild and not just a refurbishment," she said. "We're really excited about what that's going to bring and add, and also what it's going to be is a catalyst to continue to drive a lot of progress in the community that is contiguous to the property itself."

Site work on the project began in March 2023, with completion now anticipated for the spring/summer 2025 time frame.

Sams also touched upon plans for a new downtown streetscape project.

"A private property owner and business owner in downtown has persistently pushed for the Downtown (Dalton) Development Authority and the city of Dalton to make streetscape happen on Cuyler Street," she said. "This is a gateway into our downtown ... it goes right in front of the new Carpentry hotel, so that's exciting."

She described the long-discussed project as something of a deferred maintenance issue.

"We found the funding to have this make the most sense," she said. "We didn't just open our checkbook and go shopping ... and hopefully, we'll be able to expand it outside these boundaries, as well."

The city, she said, could definitely improve its walkability scores.

"You're going to see that improve, where you're a little less afraid to be on the sidewalk or a little less afraid to maybe ride your bike," Sams said. "Because when the Mill Line opens soon, I think that's just going to inspire people to be like 'I just want to be out more.'"