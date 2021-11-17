Dalton Police Department detective saluted for work on expansive fraud case

Nov. 17—Dalton Police Department Detective Jason Robinson was named September's Employee of the Month for his work cracking an extensive network of expensive frauds.

"Fraud has become kind of the new robbery, and it's a frustrating crime to try to investigate, (as) you start behind the 8 ball," but Robinson pursued — with his trademark "vigor" — an "immense" fraud case where multiple individuals were purchasing expensive items like luxury vehicles, said Chris Crossen, assistant chief of police. "He was able to track backward and find a big web of deceit."

"He put together a case and presented it to the United States attorney" for prosecution, as the case includes "several states and offenders," Crossen explained during Tuesday's meeting of the Dalton Public Safety Commission. "It's a big deal."

Also earning commendations recently was the police department's traffic enforcement unit, which captured three awards last month at the Governor's Challenge banquet, including the Governor's Cup for a high level of dedication to traffic safety throughout 2020. This is the first time the Dalton Police Department has won the Governor's Cup.

Also during the meeting, the Public Safety Commission approved 5-0 the promotion of Katelen Farmer to the rank of Dalton Fire Department engineer and confirmed four new fire department recruits: Devonte Davis, a Dalton High School graduate; Whitney Lacks, a licensed paramedic before coming to the Dalton Fire Department; Dylan Massengill, a Southeast Whitfield High School alumnus; and Tyler Putnam.

Farmer, who met all the prerequisites for the rank of engineer and who has been a member of the fire department since 2006, "has displayed a high level of competence as an engineer while filling that role," and she replaces Chris Ault, who retired earlier this month, said Dalton's fire chief, Todd Pangle. The four new recruits successfully completed recruit school, "we're very proud of them, (and) we're glad to have them."

Dalton Fire Department personnel logged 2,429 training hours in October, Pangle said. That included hosting a structural fire class, which was attended by Davis, Lacks, Massengill and Putnam.