Dalton teen indicted for murder for death of juvenile girl

Feb. 24—An 18-year-old Dalton man has been indicted for murder, murder in the second degree, distribution of fentanyl and cruelty to children in the second degree by a Whitfield County grand jury in a special presentment for the death of a juvenile girl.

Devin Wayne Crawford of 1134 Davenport Road had been charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with murder (non-family, weapon), cruelty to children (criminal negligence), possession of a schedule 1/2 drug with intent to distribute and second-degree murder. He remained in the county jail Friday afternoon without bond. His next court date is on Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office's website.

According to a sheriff's office incident report, on July 30, 2022, around 10:32 a.m. a sheriff's office lieutenant and three deputies responded to a Vaughn Drive address in regard to "an unresponsive female." They were met by a woman who led them to the bedroom of her daughter, a juvenile who wasn't named in the report.

The report said the girl "laid deceased in the middle of her bedroom floor. (The woman) stated that the last time she had spoken to her daughter was around (10:30) the night prior. (She) advised that she came into her daughter's bedroom and found her lying face down 'gargling on her own blood.' (She) stated she then turned her daughter over onto her back and noticed that she was unconscious. (She) advised that as soon as she noticed her daughter was unconscious she called 911 at 10:29 a.m. (She) advised that (her daughter) was at a friend's house the day before and didn't know if they had done any drugs together.

"(She) then called the friend ... and asked what drugs were done while (her daughter) was with her. (She) advised that both girls had taken Percocet possibly laced with fentanyl due to information she gathered from (the friend). (She) stated that (the friend) had told her that both girls had gotten the Percocet from a (third juvenile)."

Story continues

The girl's brother "stated that he was in his bedroom on his phone when his mother busted his door down telling him that his sister was dead. (The brother) then advised he ran out of his room and saw his sister lying in the floor of her bedroom unconscious. (The brother) advised he then went outside and waited. (The brother) stated that he knew all the people that (his sister) hung out with and would provide any information needed to help."

A deputy took photos and secured the scene. When the Criminal Investigation Division arrived, the deputies turned the scene over to them.

According to the grand jury indictments, Crawford "did unlawfully deliver and distribute fentanyl, a schedule 2 controlled substance, in violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act ..." The indictments said that "caused the death of ... another human being ... which she consumed, resulting in her death ..."

The indictments said Crawford was indicted for cruelty to children in the second degree because "with criminal negligence" he "caused a child under the age of 18 ... cruel and excessive physical and mental pain when he provided her with fentanyl, which she consumed ..."