Dalton teen injured in fire

Dec. 29—City of Dalton officials report that a 13-year-old male sustained serious injuries in a structure fire off Ironwood Way on Dec. 26.

Per a Dalton Fire Department (DFD) report, units responded to the scene a little before 9:30 p.m.

"Crew assisted the patient and extinguished the fire," the report reads.

According to a city of Dalton press release issued on Dec. 27, the teen suffered second- and third-degree burns to both his head and torso.

"An investigation of the incident indicates that the fire was caused by accident when the juvenile was playing with fire," stated city of Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier. "When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a piece of furniture inside the residence that was on fire."

The juvenile, who has not been publicly identified, received first aid on the scene and was later transported to Hamilton Medical Center for further treatment.

"The piece of furniture was the only apparent damage to the residence," Frazier stated. "An investigation determined that the juvenile had been pouring alcohol into a soda can and lighting it on fire when he was burned."

As of Dec. 28, Frazier said there were no updates on the medical status of the juvenile.