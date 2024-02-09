VIDEO: Muni bus over sidewalk following crash in Daly City
Daly City police are investigating a collision involving a Muni bus Thursday evening. SKY7 video shows the bus over the curb and sidewalk, appearing to have ran over multiple traffic signs.
Daly City police are investigating a collision involving a Muni bus Thursday evening. SKY7 video shows the bus over the curb and sidewalk, appearing to have ran over multiple traffic signs.
The NFL held its annual awards show on Thursday in Las Vegas.
Teams like the Lakers and Knicks will have more flexibility and draft capital to make major moves this offseason.
Rex Ryan is reportedly not making his return to the NFL.
Here are first-draft-of-history impressions of which teams scored and which ones stumbled in this season’s grand NBA roster reshuffling.
The alleged domestic assault occurred Jan. 21 in Owings Mills, Maryland.
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on Thursday in a landmark case concerning the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to bar former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state's primary ballots. Here are the key takeaways from the hearing and what's next.
A Duke basketball player has helped a song about college go viral.
From Taylor Swift concerts to Super Bowl parties, the Swelce romance has been great for family bonding.
Experts explore the claims made by self-proclaimed "barefooters" on TikTok.
Cristobal del Solar crafted one of the most impressive rounds in professional golf history Thursday.
Zutobi ranked EVs based on their charging and insurance costs, finding that the Nissan Leaf and Ford Mustang Mach-E were the best.
Here's how to attend the 2024 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place, including where, when and how much it costs.
The major champion lived every golfer's nightmare Thursday morning.
Our crew put together their very first fantasy baseball mock draft of the season, making their picks for the first round — who's building a winner?
Dermatologists agree: This popular product is the real deal.
Oil prices rose after the US killed a militia commander in Iraq and Israel rejected a Hamas ceasefire proposal, indicating no clear end date to the conflict in the region. Fading concerns of oversupply are also putting upward pressure on prices.
California’s auto regulator, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), is investigating an incident that occurred on Tuesday, where a driverless Waymo car collided with a cyclist, according to a report by Reuters. San Francisco cops said that the cyclist suffered non-fatal injuries, as per a report by SFGate. Waymo, which is owned by Google's parent company Alphabet, said there was only one person in the car, who didn’t suffer injuries.
Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said it would be smart for the central bank to "take our time" on rate cuts, becoming the latest official to urge patience on the easing of monetary policy.
Mahomes opens up about her parenting style and being an advocate for her two kids with food allergies.
Unveiled at the Chicago auto show, the 2025 Kia K5 gets a new engine, an updated design, and more standard features across the board.