Daly Sees Fed Raising Rates Above 5%, But How Far Is Unclear

7
Catarina Saraiva and Steve Matthews
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Two Federal Reserve officials said Monday that the central bank will likely need to raise interest rates above 5% before pausing and holding for some time.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We are just going to have to hold our resolve,” Raphael Bostic, president of the Atlanta Fed, told the Atlanta Rotary Club. He said the Fed was committed to tackling high inflation and this warrants raising interest rates into a 5% to 5.25% range to squeeze excess demand out of the economy.

He later told reporters that the case for reducing the size of the Fed’s rate hikes to 25 basis points would be boosted if data due Thursday showed consumer prices cooling, following evidence that wage gains have also slowed.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, speaking in a live-streamed interview with the Wall Street Journal, also said she expects the central bank to raise interest rates to somewhere above 5%, though the ultimate level is unclear and will depend on incoming data on inflation.

Neither Bostic nor Daly has a vote on policy this year.

Policymakers meet at the end of the month and are expected to either raise rates by 50 basis points for a second straight time or slow down to a quarter-point hike.

“Doing it in more gradual steps does give you the ability to respond to incoming information,” Daly said. She stressed that it’s too early to “declare victory” over persistent inflation.

The Fed slowed its rate-hike pace at its December meeting while emphasizing that additional tightening is coming and that borrowing costs will likely remain at high levels for some time in order to bring inflation down to the central bank’s 2% target. Neither Daly nor Bostic vote on policy this year.

Daly last month said she sees rates remaining restrictive for longer than seen by markets, which have cuts priced in for this year. She said holding the federal funds rate at its peak for 11 months is a “reasonable starting point.”

Asked by the moderator how long he saw rates above 5%, Bostic said: “Three words: a long time.”

“I am not a pivot guy. I think we should pause and hold there, and let the policy work,” he said.

He told reporters after his speech that his forecast had rates on hold through all of next year in order to avoid “bouncing” Fed policy around.

Fed officials meet on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 and are expected to deliver either another 50-basis point rate hike or further slow the pace to a quarter percentage point, though traders see the latter as more likely. A report Friday showed hiring in the US labor market remained robust in December while wage gains cooled.

Bostic said that if consumer price index data due Thursday also showed inflation pressures easing, it could strengthen the case for reducing the size of rate increases to 25 basis points.

“If the CPI comes in showing the same kind of trending that we saw in the jobs number, that will make me have to take 25 more seriously, and to move in that direction,” he said. “But we still have some time to go before that.”

Economists polled by Bloomberg expect CPI to slow to 6.5% in the year through December from 7.1% the month before.

(Updates with Bostic remarks to reporters in final paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Fed could hike rates by 25 or 50 basis points on Feb. 1, Daly tells WSJ

    "I can give you arguments for either side," Daly said in a webcast interview with the Wall Street Journal. The Fed should try to bring inflation down "as gently as we can," but it also "absolutely" needs to make sure high inflation does not become embedded. Daly said she thinks the policy rate, now in a 4.25%-4.50% range, will ultimately need to go to 5.00%-5.25% and stay there to bring inflation back down to the Fed's 2% target, but exactly how far it will need to rise will depend on the data.

  • US Stock Rally Loses Steam After Latest Fedspeak: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A rally in stocks waned shortly after two Federal Reserve officials signaled that interest rates could top 5% just as swap markets were showing traders betting on a peak below that mark.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapUS Stock Rally Loses Steam After Latest Fedspeak: Markets WrapMorgan Stanley Warns US Stocks

  • Fed’s Bostic Favors Holding Rates Above 5% for ‘a Long Time’

    (Bloomberg) -- Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the central bank should raise interest rates above 5% by early in the second quarter and then go on hold for “a long time.”Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapUS Stock Rally Loses Steam After Latest Fedspeak: Markets WrapMorgan Stanley Warns US Stocks Risk 22% Slump“We are

  • US Corporations Are Still Lining Up to Buy Back Their Own Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- The rising threat of an economic recession has done nothing to dissuade Corporate America from spending big on its own shares. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapUS Stock Rally Loses Steam After Latest Fedspeak: Markets WrapMorgan Stanley Warns US Stocks Risk 22% SlumpAmerican firms announced a record $1.26 trill

  • College degrees could become obsolete—and it could be the first step in giving your job to someone else

    Gartner and LinkedIn experts agree that having a college degree will further lose its value in landing a job this year.

  • Bed, Bath & Beyond rebounds in meme-stock rally

    Shares of Bed, Bath & Beyond Inc rebounded sharply in high volume trading on Monday amid speculation by retail investors that the struggling home goods seller might be a potential acquisition target. As of mid-day, traders had exchanged $114 million worth of the Bed, Bath & Beyond's shares, nearly matching the company's entire stock market value of $157 million, according to Refinitiv data.

  • Putin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans to squeeze Europe by weaponizing energy look to be fizzling at least for now. Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewShip Refloated After Running Aground in Egypt’s Suez CanalBrazil Capital Reels After Anti-Lula Rioters Storm CongressPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeSouth Africa Has Its First Case of Most Transmissible Covid VariantMild weather, a wider array of suppliers a

  • Wall Street Counting on Big Tech Rip Once Fed Eases Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street tech bulls are counting on the industry’s megacap stocks to move higher before long and jump start a rebound in the S&P 500.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapUS Stock Rally Loses Steam After Latest Fedspeak: Markets WrapMorgan Stanley Warns US Stocks Risk 22% SlumpThe hope is that the Federal Reserve

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Focus Shifts To Operating Expenses, Margins?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • Fed’s Powell won’t stop rate hikes until he ‘terrifies’ the wealthiest of investors, says this CIO

    Our call of the day comes from a CIO's chat with another CIO who says the Fed doesn't think big investors haven't seen enough of a scare.

  • The Dow takes ‘important first step’ toward a new bull market

    Don't dis the Dow because it only includes 30 stocks, because if the market is going to bounce back from last year's selloff, it'll be the Dow that leads it.

  • ‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this past fall, came before overall economic indicators turned south. In his words, “[No] bear market has ever bottomed before the recession started. So from that perspective, we don't think Oc

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Home Depot (HD) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Home Depot (HD) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • New Law Allows Tax-Free 529 Rollovers to Roth IRAs

    Using a 529 plan to save for a child's education comes with a lot of advantages. All earnings generated by the after-tax investments are tax-free for qualified educational expenses, multiple plans are available in each state, contribution limits are high, … Continue reading → The post New Law Allows Tax-Free 529 Rollovers to Roth IRAs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • COVID killed nearly 1,600 New Yorkers as new variant emerged in December. It may get worse

    COVID-19's new highly contagious XBB.1.5 variant took hold of NY in December. Here's what you should know about concerns of post-holiday infections.

  • Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rises 37% in 6 Months: More Room to Run?

    Starbucks (SBUX) benefits from solid global footprint, successful innovations and digital offerings.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Will Market Rally Follow Up? Nine Stocks Flash Buy Signals

    The major indexes and leading stocks jumped Friday on Fed-friendly economic data. A bullish turn or another head fake?

  • The 3 Best-Performing Healthcare REITs Over The Past Four Weeks

    With Wall Street increasing its expectations for a recession in 2023, investors should look for sectors that are expected to either thrive or at least hold their own during the worst of times. One such sector is healthcare. People get sick or injured whether the economy is in a boom or bust cycle. It’s not surprising that one of the best-performing real estate investment trust (REIT) sectors in recent weeks has been healthcare, with several stocks rising in price. Take a look at the three best-p

  • Signature Bank Downgraded at Jefferies Due to Shrinking Crypto Business

    The cut to hold by the formerly bullish analyst team comes after the stock has suffered a 67% year-over-year decline.

  • Britain’s shrinking workforce risks prolonging inflation, warns Bank of England

    A surge in early retirement and long-term sickness means Britain faces a prolonged period of inflation compared with the rest of the world, the Bank of England’s chief economist has warned.