Damage to ancient sites may scuttle southeast Mesa railway

Feb. 5—The federal government has paused final approval of a 6-mile railway spur in southeast Mesa after discovering "significant" damage to ancestral Native American village sites.

The damage was caused by construction associated with private industrial business parks adjacent to Union Pacific's property.

The area is part of Mesa's Pecos Advanced Manufacturing Zone, currently anchored by heavy industries like CMC Steel, Fujifilm Chemicals and Bridgestone Americas.

The city hopes to entice more manufacturing in this 3,000-acre swath of former dairy land with ample public utilities and streamlined construction approval.

Regional leaders believe a rail through this area would reduce carbon emissions, more safely transport hazardous materials, and stimulate economic growth to the tune of 16,000 new jobs and more than $16 billion in economic output by 2030.

The railroad's path also poses a potential traffic nightmare for Queen Creek motorists heading to and from Mesa since it would have an at-grade crossing at Ellsworth Road.

The purpose of the so-called Pecos Industrial Rail Access and Train Extension (PIRATE) is to allow CMC Steel and other businesses in southeast Mesa to move goods to a West Valley rail hub by train rather than truck.

Real estate developers have risen to the challenge by putting millions of square feet of industrial space suitable for manufacturing and logistics into process. Some of the business parks along Pecos will include mega buildings over 1 million square feet.

But the frenzy of construction activity around Pecos Road is clashing federal laws on cultural resource protection.

Documents uploaded recently by the Surface Transportation Board identified five sites where construction has damaged known historic sites before the agency completed the historic consultation process.

Three of the damaged sites involve grading and surface disturbance totaling a little over 3 acres, while the most serious involve "excavation" of two retention basins totalling 15 acres. That area includes prehistoric habitation sites eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.

The pause puts the Pecos Industrial Rail Access Train Extension project behind schedule and could potentially scuttle the project depending on the results of an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the damage.

The railroad had hoped the rail might be finished as soon as this year.

But that appears in doubt, as the government ordered last month that the railroad provide a large number of documents and communications with adjacent landowners.

Many landowners sold parcels to Union Pacific in recent years to facilitate the rail line.

The recent federal moves are a swift turn for a project that seemed to be chugging along to realization, receiving approval for its five railroad crossings from the state in November.

In May, the federal Office of Environmental Analysis released a favorable draft environmental study on the project and requested public comments prior to the release of a final environmental assessment that would clear the way for Surface Transportation Board approval.

The draft environmental assessment determined there would be adverse impacts on ancestral O'odham sites from the railway, but said those impacts could be minimized through a mitigation plan created with local tribes and the State Historic Preservation Office.

The PIRATE spur route begins near a large, well-known ancestral O'odham village site.

A cultural resource survey also identified several suspected habitation sites eligible for the National Register at other points along the line.

The area is the eastern edge of a formerly grassy area called the Queen Creek Delta by archaeologists.

Runoff from the San Tan and Goldfield mountains meet the Queen Creek drainage to produce an area with a higher water table than the surrounding desert.

The area was home to a Hohokam settlement that provided an alternative mode of living away from the large canal systems.

In a sign of its previous grassy character, at least two grass-eating extinct mammoths have been discovered in the Queen Creek Delta.

But during the process of finalizing the environmental assessment, the agency discovered in late July "significant ground disturbance and damage to archaeological resources" on and near the planned right-of-way for the railroad.

The government believes the damage was done by construction crews working on multiple industrial projects adjacent to the railway in this rapidly developing area, including in Power Industrial, Unbound Gateway and several others.

The Gateway area is one of the top regions in the U.S. for industrial real estate development and the former dairy land is rapidly turning to employment areas.

In August, local tribes requested a pause in the final environmental assessment so a damage report could be completed and "related legal issues" are resolved.

The U.S. Surface Transportation Board implemented the pause Aug. 31, as first reported by Trains.com.

Union Pacific told the government it had no knowledge of the ground disturbance and would take immediate measures to secure its property and prevent any further damage from neighboring property owners.

The Surface Transportation Board wants to know more about the circumstances of the historic site damage.

In December, it ordered the railroad to produce documents needed to determine whether the damage represents "anticipatory demolition" under the National Historic Preservation Act.

"Anticipatory demolition" is intentional destruction to avoid requirements of a resource protection plan.

Federal laws prohibit an agency from granting a permit, license or other assistance to an applicant found to have intentionally destroyed historic resources.

A government document cited preliminary information suggesting the railroad could have known about the retention basin work within the study area.

It is seeking "agreements between UP and third parties permitted to conduct ground-disturbing activity on UP-owned land."

In its documents request, the Surface Transportation Board appeared particularly interested in communications about the retention basins with the developers of the Gateway Grand project at the northeast corner of Pecos and Sossaman roads and the Power Industrial development on the southeast corner of Pecos and Power roads.

Greystar is developing the 155-acre Gateway Grand property into a 2.5-million-square-foot logistics and manufacturing campus. Power Industrial will be a more modest 500,000-square-foot business park.

The government's requests suggest federal officials believe Union Pacific could have granted the developers permission to construct basins on railroad property despite consultation under the National Historic Preservation Act about known cultural sites.

The Surface Transportation Board is trying to learn more about who knew what and when.