Damage assessment begins on overturned cargo ship after fire

  • Fire fighters spray water into the cut away mid-section of the cargo vessel Golden Ray, Friday, May 14, 2021, Brunswick, Ga. The Golden Ray had roughly 4,200 vehicles in its cargo decks when it capsized off St. Simons Island on Sept. 8, 2019. Crews have used a giant gantry crane to carve the ship into eight giant chunks, then carry each section away by barge. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
  • Smoke pours out of the hull of the Golden Ray cargo ship as firefighters hose down the remains of the overturned vessel, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The Golden Ray had roughly 4,200 vehicles in its cargo decks when it capsized off St. Simons Island on Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
  • Fire fighters spray water into the cut away mid-section of the cargo vessel Golden Ray, Friday, May 14, 2021, Brunswick, Ga. The Golden Ray had roughly 4,200 vehicles in its cargo decks when it capsized off St. Simons Island on Sept. 8, 2019. Crews have used a giant gantry crane to carve the ship into eight giant chunks, then carry each section away by barge. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
  • Fire fighters spray water into the cut away mid-section of the cargo vessel Golden Ray, Friday, May 14, 2021, Brunswick, Ga. The Golden Ray had roughly 4,200 vehicles in its cargo decks when it capsized off St. Simons Island on Sept. 8, 2019. Crews have used a giant gantry crane to carve the ship into eight giant chunks, then carry each section away by barge. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
  • Residents watch firefighters hose down the hull of the overturned cargo ship Golden Ray, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The Golden Ray had roughly 4,200 vehicles in its cargo decks when it capsized off St. Simons Island south of Savannah, on Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
1 / 5

Overturned Cargo Ship Georgia

Fire fighters spray water into the cut away mid-section of the cargo vessel Golden Ray, Friday, May 14, 2021, Brunswick, Ga. The Golden Ray had roughly 4,200 vehicles in its cargo decks when it capsized off St. Simons Island on Sept. 8, 2019. Crews have used a giant gantry crane to carve the ship into eight giant chunks, then carry each section away by barge. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
·2 min read

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A salvage team on Saturday began assessing damage caused by a fire inside the remains of an overturned cargo ship that is being dismantled along the Georgia coast.

“The assessment is likely to take several days,” the multiagency command overseeing the demolition of the Golden Ray said in a statement.

The wreckage caught fire Friday as workers used torches to cut into the hull. Crews extinguished the blaze, which burned for several hours and sent up black smoke. No one was injured.

A giant crane being used to dismantle the ship was unhooked Saturday and shifted away from the site to allow for the damage assessments, officials said.

Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes, a spokesman for the multiagency command, said it was too early to know how much the fire might further delay efforts to remove roughly one-half of the shipwreck that remains partly submerged in St. Simons Sound.

The South Korean-owned Golden Ray measured 656 feet (199 meters) in length when it overturned on Sept. 8, 2019. A towering crane was brought in to straddle the wreck. It has been cutting the ship into giant chunks using 400 feet (122 meters) of anchor chain to tear through the hull like a blunt-edged saw.

An active 2020 hurricane season and the coronavirus pandemic kept demolition from starting until November. Though the job reached the halfway mark in April, progress has been slower than initially expected.

The Golden Ray had roughly 4,200 vehicles in its cargo decks when it rolled onto its side shortly after leaving the nearby Port of Brunswick. Though four crew members had to be rescued from deep inside the ship, all 24 people on board survived.

A Coast Guard expert concluded the Golden Ray tipped over because unstable loading had left its center of gravity too high. Lt. Ian Oviatt testified at a hearing on the wreck last year that the ship lacked enough water in its ballast tanks, used to add weight at the bottom of a vessel, to offset that of the vehicles in cargo decks above.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. requires inspections for wire failure on Boeing 737 Classic planes

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Friday it was requiring U.S. operators of 143 Boeing Co 737 Classic series airplanes to check for possible wire failures stemming from an investigation into an Indonesia crash in January. The 737 Classic is an older generation of planes more than two decades old. The FAA said the issue affected 1,041 737-300, -400 and -500 Classic series airplanes worldwide, but many are currently out of service, because of COVID-19 or other issues.

  • Chellsie Memmel, 2008 Olympian, enters first gymnastics meet in 9 years

    Chellsie Memmel, a 2008 Olympic silver medalist who retired from gymnastics in 2012, is entered in next week's U.S. Classic.

  • How Richard Petty Was Shortchanged From NASCAR Cup Win No. 201

    Petty took one for the family race team in 1959 at Lakewood Speedway, near Atlanta.

  • Gupta empire facing UK fraud probe over Greensill

    The group run by Liberty Steel owner Sanjeev Gupta is under investigation by the Serious Fraud Office.

  • Tesla Stock Is Finally Rising as Wall Street Weighs In

    (TSLA) investors are finally catching a break, with the stock rising after a brutal week of declines as Wall Street analysts come to its defense. Shares were up 3.2% in early Friday trading despite reports that Model Y sales are slipping down the electric-vehicle rankings in China. Coming into Friday, Tesla shares were down 15% for the week and about 34% below their 52-week high.

  • Call Your Manicurist—These Are the Only Nail Designs That Matter This Summer

    There's nothing like a good mani.

  • An aspiring journalist who interviewed Obama at age 11 has died at 23

    Damon Weaver was an 11-year-old fifth-grader in 2009 when he asked President Barack Obama whether he'd improve school lunches.

  • London protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza

    Protesters took to the streets in London on Saturday to demonstrate against the ongoing violence in the Middle East. (May 15)

  • Google leads U.S. business push to preserve work permits for H-1B spouses

    Alphabet Inc's Google said on Friday it was leading about 30 companies and trade groups in opposing a lawsuit that seeks to stop over 90,000 spouses of highly skilled U.S. visa workers from having jobs in the country. The organizations contend undoing employment authorization for spouses would cause financial havoc for families, because most made life choices such as having children or buying homes based on the expectation of two incomes. A federal judge in Washington is expected to decide in the coming months on the lawsuit challenging the work permits tied to H-4 visas, which are issued to spouses of H-1B visa holders in high-skills roles in tech and other industries.

  • Police officer shoots a man at The Falls. Cops say he had a knife made to look like a gun

    A Miami-Dade County police officer shot a man at The Falls shopping mall in Kendall Friday night who law enforcement says was armed with a knife that was designed to look like a gun.

  • More than 86 arrests made in 24 hours in 'Go Topless Jeep weekend'

    Most of the arrests made were misdemeanors of public intoxication, with nine DWI arrests included, authorities say.

  • Married transgender prisoners win legal case after authorities stop them seeing one another

    Two convicted paedophiles who changed gender and then married one another in prison have won damages after a judge criticised the Ministry of Justice for only allowing them to communicate by letter. The inmates, who are both transgender, took legal action after they were moved to different prisons and were not allowed to visit one another or share telephone calls. Both prisoners, who are convicted sex offenders met in HMP Whatton in 2015 and married in a civil partnership two years later. The 45-year-old claimant was given an Imprisonment for Public Protection (IPP) sentence in 2006 for sexually assaulting a child under 13, while her 32-year-old wife received an IPP in 2009 for possessing indecent images of children. Shortly after they married, the claimant said she was moved to a different prison without warning and was not even allowed to say goodbye. Initially, all contact was refused but the ban was later relaxed and they were allowed to communicate by letter. The claimant sued HMP Whatton, HMP Stafford and the Ministry of Justice arguing the bans were an unjustified interference with her right to a private and family life. Prison officials argued that the two prisoners posed a risk to one another and the wider community, and insisted face to face or telephone contact only increased that danger. They said the claimant had "psychopathic traits" and was controlling, while her wife was highly vulnerable and had a continued sexual interest in children. But lawyers for the prisoner argued the restrictions had been adopted with the intention of splitting up the relationship, rather than for safeguarding reasons. The judge in the case ruled in favour of the prisoners stating that their relationship had been reduced to that of “pen pals”. In his judgment, Mr Justice Morris, said the inmates' video links for the court case was the first time they had seen or heard each other in almost four years. He said the bans were an "unnecessary and disproportionate" interference with the claimant's private and family life. "Both of them pose challenges for those entrusted with their care within prison. Their history of offending potentially poses serious risk to the public and the most vulnerable people in society." The judge continued: "Whilst disavowing any such intention, it seems to me that by prohibiting phone contact and personal visits, when combined with moving the claimant to another prison, the defendants have reduced the nature of the relationship between this married couple to, at best, one of 'pen pals'. "Although I inquired, no explanation has been given in evidence as to why, so shortly after they married, it was decided to move the claimant." Mr Justice Morris found there must be "firm evidence" of the need for restrictions and that the defendants' explanations were "various, and at times vague and inconsistent". "It is not clear how restricting contact with the claimant is likely to reduce her ongoing sexual interest in children. There is no evidence to suggest that it will." The judge awarded the claimant an unspecified amount in damages, finding she had suffered "substantial anxiety, frustration and distress" over the last few years. A spokesman for the Ministry of Justice said: “We are considering the implications of the court’s judgement.”

  • Hundreds of bodies found buried along Indian riverbanks

    Police are reaching out to villagers in northern India to investigate the recovery of bodies buried in shallow sand graves or washing up on the Ganges River banks, prompting speculation on social media that they were the remains of COVID-19 victims. On Friday, rains exposed the cloth coverings of bodies buried in shallow sand graves on the riverbank in Prayagraj, a city in Uttar Pradesh state. Navneet Sehgal, a state government spokesman, on Sunday denied local media reports that more than 1,000 corpses of COVID-19 victims had been recovered from rivers in the past two weeks.

  • A tiger that was missing in Houston for nearly a week has been found safe

    "I think the public thought it'd be easy to catch a tiger. But it wasn't. At all," Houston Police Cmdr. Ron Borza said.

  • 'Donald Trump didn't need to sleep five hours a night': McCarthy says that Biden doesn't have the 'energy' of the former president

    "At no time, having known Joe Biden for quite some time, does he have the energy of Donald Trump," McCarthy said during a Fox News interview.

  • The Heat pay a 40-year-old veteran $2.5 million even though he never plays, and players think more teams should do it

    Udonis Haslem may not play much for the Heat, but he plays a huge role as a mentor and leader in the locker room.

  • 1st rule of Jaguars rookie camp: Don't touch QB Lawrence

    Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Lawrence is three months removed from labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. “The No. 1 issue is falling,” coach Urban Meyer said Saturday.

  • The 39 wildest national costumes from the 2021 Miss Universe pageant

    The 2021 Miss Universe National Costume Show took place on Thursday. The most daring costumes had see-through fabric and dramatic headpieces.

  • Photos show how common baking mistakes can drastically change your chocolate-chip cookies

    From measuring flour improperly to mistaking baking powder for baking soda, there's a lot that can easily go wrong when you're baking cookies.

  • GOP election official in the Arizona county targeted by ballot recount called Trump 'unhinged' and said 'we can't indulge these insane lies'

    "We can't indulge these insane lies any longer. As a party. As a state. As a country," the Maricopa County recorder said in response to Trump.