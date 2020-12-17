Damage from border wall: blown-up mountains, toppled cactus

  • A pathway cleared by explosives to make way for border wall construction separates Mexico, right, and the USA, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Guadalupe Canyon, Ariz. Construction of the border wall, mostly in government owned wildlife refuges and Indigenous territory, has led to environmental damage and the scarring of unique desert and mountain landscapes that conservationists fear could be irreversible. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  • Wild ducks fly through a marsh area as the top of a newly erected border wall cuts through the San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Douglas, Ariz. Construction of the border wall, mostly in government owned wildlife refuges and Indigenous territory, has led to environmental damage and the scarring of unique desert and mountain landscapes that conservationists fear could be irreversible. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  • With Mexico to the right, crews stand in a pathway cleared by explosives to make way for border wall construction, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Guadalupe Canyon, Ariz. Construction of the border wall, mostly in government owned wildlife refuges and Indigenous territory, has led to environmental damage and the scarring of unique desert and mountain landscapes that conservationists fear could be irreversible. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  • Crews construct a section of border wall in San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Douglas, Ariz. Construction of the border wall, mostly in government owned wildlife refuges and Indigenous territory, has led to environmental damage and the scarring of unique desert and mountain landscapes that conservationists fear could be irreversible. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  • Crews construct a section of border wall in San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Douglas, Ariz. Construction of the border wall, mostly in government owned wildlife refuges and Indigenous territory, has led to environmental damage and the scarring of unique desert and mountain landscapes that conservationists fear could be irreversible. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  • The old border fence, below grade, which allowed animal migration into Mexico, remains in place as a construction worker walks along a section of new border wall in San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Douglas, Ariz. Construction of the border wall, mostly in government owned wildlife refuges and Indigenous territory, has led to environmental damage and the scarring of unique desert and mountain landscapes that conservationists fear could be irreversible. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  • Myles Traphagen, Borderlands Program Coordinator for Wildlands Network, walks through a marsh area as the top of a newly erected border wall cuts through the San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Douglas, Ariz. Construction of the border wall, mostly in government owned wildlife refuges and Indigenous territory, has led to environmental damage and the scarring of unique desert and mountain landscapes that conservationists fear could be irreversible. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  • Myles Traphagen, Borderlands Program Coordinator for Wildlands Network, checks on a pumping station from an Artesian aquifer inside the San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Douglas, Ariz. Construction of the border wall, mostly in government owned wildlife refuges and Indigenous territory, has led to environmental damage and the scarring of unique desert and mountain landscapes that conservationists fear could be irreversible. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  • With Mexico to the top, border wall construction continues along a cleared pathway, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Guadalupe Canyon, Ariz. Construction of the border wall, mostly in government owned wildlife refuges and Indigenous territory, has led to environmental damage and the scarring of unique desert and mountain landscapes that conservationists fear could be irreversible. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  • The newly erected border wall, that separates the United states and Mexico, right, leads towards the dynamited mountaintop path, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as seen from Douglas, Ariz. Construction of the border wall, mostly in government owned wildlife refuges and Indigenous territory, has led to environmental damage and the scarring of unique desert and mountain landscapes that conservationists fear could be irreversible. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  • Newly erected border wall separating Mexico and the United States, cuts through through a marsh in the San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Douglas, Ariz. Construction of the border wall, mostly in government owned wildlife refuges and Indigenous territory, has led to environmental damage and the scarring of unique desert and mountain landscapes that conservationists fear could be irreversible. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  • Trucks drive along Mexico's Route 2, top, as border wall construction continues along a cleared pathway, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Guadalupe Canyon, Ariz. Crews have been dynamiting remote and rugged mountainsides in the southeast corner of Arizona, reshaping the landscape in an effort to build more border wall before President Trump's term ends in January. Construction of the border wall, mostly in government owned wildlife refuges and Indigenous territory, has led to environmental damage and the scarring of unique desert and mountain landscapes that conservationists fear could be irreversible. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  • With Mexico to the right, the border wall cuts through the Sonoran Desert, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, as seen from atop Montezuma's Pass in Coronado National Memorial, in Hereford, Ariz. Construction of the border wall, mostly in government owned wildlife refuges and Indigenous territory, has led to environmental damage and the scarring of unique desert and mountain landscapes that conservationists fear could be irreversible. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  • A Customs and Border Patrol agent detains a migrant atop Montezuma's Pass in Coronado National Memorial, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Hereford, Ariz. Construction of the border wall, mostly in government owned wildlife refuges and Indigenous territory, has led to environmental damage and the scarring of unique desert and mountain landscapes that conservationists fear could be irreversible. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  • A pair of Customs and Border Patrol agents detain three migrants leading up to Montezuma's Pass in Coronado National Memorial, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Hereford, Ariz. Construction of the border wall, mostly in government owned wildlife refuges and Indigenous territory, has led to environmental damage and the scarring of unique desert and mountain landscapes that conservationists fear could be irreversible. (AP Photo/Matt York)
1 / 15

Border Wall Environmental Damage

A pathway cleared by explosives to make way for border wall construction separates Mexico, right, and the USA, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Guadalupe Canyon, Ariz. Construction of the border wall, mostly in government owned wildlife refuges and Indigenous territory, has led to environmental damage and the scarring of unique desert and mountain landscapes that conservationists fear could be irreversible. (AP Photo/Matt York)
ANITA SNOW

GUADALUPE CANYON, Ariz. (AP) — Work crews ignite dynamite blasts in the remote and rugged southeast corner of Arizona, forever reshaping the landscape as they pulverize mountaintops in a rush to build more of President Donald Trump’s border wall before his term ends next month.

Each blast in Guadalupe Canyon releases puffs of dust as workers level land to make way for 30-foot-tall (9-meter-tall) steel columns near the New Mexico line. Heavy machines crawl over roads gouged into rocky slopes while one tap-tap-taps open holes for posts on U.S. Bureau of Land Management property.

Trump has expedited border wall construction in his last year, mostly in wildlife refuges and Indigenous territory the government owns in Arizona and New Mexico, avoiding the legal fights over private land in busier crossing areas of Texas. The work has caused environmental damage, preventing animals from moving freely and scarring unique mountain and desert landscapes that conservationists fear could be irreversible. The administration says it's protecting national security, citing it to waive environmental laws in its drive to fulfill a signature immigration policy.

Environmentalists hope President-elect Joe Biden will stop the work, but that could be difficult and expensive to do quickly and may still leave pillars towering over sensitive borderlands.

The worst damage is along Arizona’s border, from century-old saguaro cactuses toppled in the western desert to shrinking ponds of endangered fish in eastern canyons. Recent construction has sealed off what was the Southwest’s last major undammed river. It's more difficult for desert tortoises, the occasional ocelot and the world’s tiniest owls to cross the boundary.

“Interconnected landscapes that stretch across two countries are being converted into industrial wastelands,” said Randy Serraglio of the Center for Biological Diversity in Tucson.

In the San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge near Guadalupe Canyon, biologist Myles Traphagen said field cameras have captured 90% less movement by animals like mountain lions, bobcats and pig-like javelinas over the past three months.

“This wall is the largest impediment to wildlife movement we’ve ever seen in this part of the world,” said Traphagen of the nonprofit Wildlands Network. “It’s altering the evolutionary history of North America.”

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 1982 established the nearly 4-square-mile (10-square-kilometer) refuge to protect water resources and endangered native fish. Diverse hummingbirds, bees, butterflies and bats also live there.

Since contractors for U.S. Customs and Border Protection began building a new stretch of wall there in October, environmentalists estimate that millions of gallons of groundwater have been pumped to mix cement and spray down dusty dirt roads.

Solar power now pumps water into a shrinking pond underneath rustling cottonwood trees. Bullfrogs croak and Yaqui topminnows wiggle through the pool once fed solely by natural artesian wells pulling ancient water from an aquifer.

A 3-mile (5-kilometer) barrier has sealed off a migratory corridor for wildlife between Mexico’s Sierra Madre and the Rocky Mountains to the north, threatening species like the endangered Chiricahua leopard frog and blue-gray aplomado falcon.

The Trump administration says it's completed 430 miles (692 kilometers) of the $15 billion wall and promises to reach 450 miles (725 kilometers) by year’s end.

Biden transition officials say he stands by his campaign promise — “not another foot” of wall. It's unclear how Biden would stop construction, but it could leave projects half-finished, force the government to pay to break contracts and anger those who consider the wall essential to border security.

“Building a wall will do little to deter criminals and cartels seeking to exploit our borders,” Biden's transition team has said. It says Biden will focus on “smart border enforcement efforts, like investments in improving screening infrastructure at our ports of entry, that will actually keep America safer.”

Environmentalists hope for an ally in Alejandro Mayorkas, Biden’s nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees Customs and Border Protection.

Until construction is stopped, "every day, it will be another another mile of borderlands being trashed,” Serraglio said.

Environmental law attorney Dinah Bear said Biden’s administration could terminate building contracts, which would allow companies to seek settlements. What that would cost isn't clear because the contracts aren't public, but Bear said it would pale in comparison to the price of finishing and maintaining the wall. Military funds reappropriated under a national emergency declared by Trump are now funding the work.

Bear, who worked at the White House's Council on Environmental Quality under Republican and Democratic administrations, said she wants to see Congress set aside money to repair damage by removing the wall in critical areas, buying more habitat and replanting slopes.

Ecologists say damage could be reversed in Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, where thousands of tree-like saguaros were bulldozed, with some reportedly replanted elsewhere.

They say keeping floodgates open could help ease damage done by damming the San Pedro River, which runs north from just below the Mexican border through the central corridor of the Sierra Madre's “Sky Islands."

These high mountains have ecosystems dramatically different from the desert below, with 300 bird species, including the yellow-billed cuckoo, nesting along what was the Southwest’s last major free-flowing river. The white-nosed, racoon-like coati and the yellow-striped Sonoran tiger salamander also live there.

In the nearby Coronado National Monument, scientists are using cameras to document wildlife as crews prepare to start building. Switchbacks have been slashed into mountainsides, but 30-foot (9-meter) posts aren't yet up along where a Spanish expedition marched through around 1540.

The government plans to install the towering pillars 4 inches (10 centimeters) apart where there are now vehicle barriers a couple of feet high with openings large enough to allow large cats and other animals to cross to mate and hunt.

Biologist Emily Burns of the nonprofit Sky Island Alliance said construction will hurt elf owls, the world’s littlest at less than 5 inches (13 centimeters) tall. The birds are too small to fly over the fence and likely wouldn't know to squeeze through.

“This kind of large-scale disruption can push a species to the brink, even if they aren't threatened,” said Louise Misztal, alliance executive director.

___

Follow Anita Snow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/asnowreports

Latest Stories

  • Exclusive: Fate Winslow, sentenced to life in prison for selling $20 worth of pot, is released after serving 12 years

    More than a decade into a life sentence for assisting in the sale of $20 worth of marijuana to an undercover cop in Louisiana, Fate Winslow is set to be released on Wednesday. "Today redemption has come," he told Yahoo News in an email.

  • One of the most isolated spots on earth faces a massive COVID wave

    Gaza has recorded just over 29,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, but it is now averaging about 1,000 new cases a day, driving that total figure up rapidly. While many countries have been hit hard by COVID-19, Gaza’s problems are made worse by blockade, which has devastated the economy.

  • ‘I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f*****s’: Biden’s deputy chief of staff pick says of working with Republicans

    Jen O’Malley Dillon became first woman to manage successful Democratic presidential campaign this year

  • Bernie Sanders and Joe Manchin reportedly fight on conference call over stimulus checks

    Things reportedly got testy on Wednesday during an internal conference call as lawmakers tried to iron out a bipartisan agreement for a coronavirus relief bill, The Washington Post reports.Multiple aides told the Post that tensions flared specifically between Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), who reportedly got into a heated exchange over how big stimulus checks should be. Checks were initially left out of the $900 billion proposal before reportedly being added as part of a compromise. Sanders argued for more robust direct payments, while Manchin advocated for a lower amount, instead preferring to emphasize unemployment benefits.Reports the Post, members trying to rush the $900 billion proposal into law are "infuriated" by the potential for Sanders' opposition to blow up the whole deal.Sanders, for his part, has called the inclusion of $600 checks a "good start," but is vowing to keep fighting "for more." Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Russia banned from use of its name, flag, or anthem at next 2 Olympics after doping scandal

  • Iran’s president accuses Israel of killing nuclear scientist to provoke war

    Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Monday claimed that Israel was behind the killing of a scientist who founded the Islamic Republic’s military nuclear program in the 2000s in an effort to start a war in the last days of President Trump's administration.

  • Federal lawsuit: Kansas deputy purposely ran over Black man

    The dashcam video captured a horrific scene: a Kansas sheriff's deputy in a patrol truck mowing down a Black man who was running, shirtless, across a field in the summer darkness after fleeing a traffic stop. Lionel Womack — a 35-year-old former police detective from Kansas City, Kansas — alleges in a excessive force lawsuit filed Thursday that he sustained serious injuries when Kiowa County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy Rodriguez intentionally drove over him during the Aug. 15 encounter. Womack said in a statement that he hadn't been speeding nor was he under the influence of anything when he was initially pulled over.

  • Turkey says will not reverse Russian S-400S purchase despite US sanctions

    Turkey will not reverse its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems and will take reciprocal steps after evaluating U.S. sanctions imposed over the acquisition, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday. The United States on Monday imposed sanctions targeting fellow NATO member Turkey's Defence Industry Directorate (SSB), its chief, Ismail Demir, and three other staff for buying the S-400s.

  • 'We would have finished the job': Putin denies Russia involvement in Navalny poisoning

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied involvement in the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, saying during an annual press conference that the opposition leader would be dead if the Russian state had wanted to kill him. An investigation by Bellingcat and several other media outlets earlier this week identified and linked an elite FSB intelligence unit to the Aug 9 poisoning of Mr Navalny, which left him in coma for weeks. Phone records and flight manifests indicate that a team of eight Russian agents were in close contact with the 44-year-old politician, with three of them trailing him for days. Speaking at his annual marathon press conference on Thursday, President Putin, who referred to Mr Navalny as a “patient of a Berlin clinic”, said that the investigation was simply “laundering” data and materials of Western intelligence agencies, alleging that Mr Navalny may have ties to foreign intelligence. “If that is true, then of course, our agents should keep an eye on him,” President Putin said. While indirectly confirming Bellingcat’s findings about the Russian agents following Mr Navalny’s every move, the Russian leader rejected accusations that the Russian state was out there to kill him.

  • Mike Pence to confirm Biden then leave the country, says report

    ‘I suspect the timing is anything but coincidental,’ said one ally of the vice president

  • EU top court upholds curb on animal slaughter, angering Jewish groups

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The EU's top court on Thursday upheld a Belgian law requiring animals to be stunned before slaughter, rejecting challenges from Jewish and Muslim groups and opening the way for other countries to bring in similar restrictions. Animals rights activists welcomed the ruling that limited some religious rites, but Israel's ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg, Emmanuel Nahshon, called it "a catastrophic decision, a blow to Jewish life in Europe".

  • Trump is reportedly considering a pardon for the Trump Organization's chief financial officer

    Over the last six weeks, so many people have been calling and emailing the West Wing seeking pardons that White House staffers have had to create a spreadsheet to keep track of the requests, CNN reports."It's turned crazy," one person familiar with the matter said. "There's a lot of activity." The queries have been coming in from business associates close to Trump as well as high-profile criminals, CNN reports, and when people can't reach the president, they contact his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, or White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. After Trump goes over their case summaries, he often asks his friends for their opinions on whether a person deserves a pardon.As of now, Trump is contemplating pardons for more than two dozen people within his circle, CNN reports. One person he is considering for clemency is Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization. Weisselberg has been investigated for his involvement in arranging hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who said she had an affair with Trump.Trump aides told CNN that the president is spiraling and devolving further into denial about the election, which he lost. Trump has told aides he won't leave the White House on Inauguration Day, but is then talked out of it. "He's throwing a f---ing temper tantrum," one adviser told CNN. "He's going to leave. He's just lashing out."More stories from theweek.com Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Russia banned from use of its name, flag, or anthem at next 2 Olympics after doping scandal

  • AOC says Pelosi needs to step down as speaker but insists she is not ‘ready’ to replace her

    She said due to the absence of a plan, ‘nefarious forces’ can come into play to fill the vacuum

  • McConnell warns GOP off Electoral College brawl in Congress

    Fending off a messy fight that could damage Republicans ahead of Georgia Senate runoffs, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell warned fellow GOP senators not to join President Donald Trump’s extended assault on the Electoral College results. In public remarks and private warnings on Tuesday, McConnell worked to push ahead to the Biden era and unite a fractured Republican Party ahead of the runoff elections that will determine Senate control.

  • Ohio man who pretended to be missing Timmothy Pitzen sentenced to prison

    Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Healey said Brian Michael Rini caused Pitzen's family "unnecessary pain."

  • 27 Best Coffee Table Books to Buy & Gift This Year

    Discover the top tomes for every interest—from fashion to design to travel–that our editors loved this yearOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Sweden's king says 'we have failed' over COVID-19, as deaths mount

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden's king said his country had failed in its handling of COVID-19, in a sharp criticism of a pandemic policy partly blamed for a high death toll among the elderly. Carl XVI Gustaf, whose son and daughter-in-law tested positive last month, used an annual royal Christmas TV special to highlight the growing impact of the virus, in a rare intervention from a monarch whose duties are largely ceremonial. Sweden has stood out from most countries by shunning lockdowns and face masks, leaving schools, restaurants and businesses largely open and relying mainly on voluntary social distancing and hygiene recommendations to slow the spread.

  • Report: Of the hundreds of people invited to Mike Pompeo's indoor holiday party, a few dozen showed up

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo found out what happens when you send out 900 invitations to an indoor holiday party during a pandemic that has killed at least 300,000 Americans: not that many people show up.The Tuesday event for the families of diplomats in high-risk locations was hosted by Pompeo and his wife, Susan, in Washington, D.C. As of Monday night, only about 70 people had accepted their invitations, and even fewer showed up, two U.S. officials with knowledge of the matter told The Washington Post. Pompeo had been scheduled to speak, but canceled his address and had someone else deliver a message in his place, the Post reports.Government health officials have urged people not to attend indoor gatherings amid the pandemic, and several lawmakers and the American Foreign Service Association, a nonpartisan union representing diplomats, asked Pompeo to cancel the party over concerns it would be a super-spreader event. The State Department had said masks would be required and social distancing enforced; photos obtained by the Post show a masked Santa greeting children, with maskless people sitting down to eat around him.One woman, the wife of a diplomat now overseas, told the Post she RSVPed no on her invitation over worries that if she became sick, there wouldn't be anyone to take care of her children. "It was a completely irresponsible party to throw," she said.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Joe Biden still doesn't get it Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House

  • Betsy Devos tells Department of Education to resist Biden administration

    ‘Be the resistance against forces that will derail you from doing what’s right for students,’ says Ms DeVos

  • Poll: Republicans Loeffler, Perdue Hold Slight Advantages in Georgia Runoffs

    Both Republican U.S. Senate candidates in Georgia hold slight leads over their Democratic opponents in the January runoff election races, which will determine which party controls the chamber for at least the next two years, according to new polling out of Emerson College.The poll, released Wednesday, found Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue with nearly identical advantages, with each receiving support from 51 percent of respondents, compared to 48 percent for Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. The races are essentially tied, because the advantages in both races fall within the poll’s 3.9 percent margin of error.The Democrats need to win both races to win control of the Senate. If both Warnock and Ossoff win, there would be a 50-50 split, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaker.The poll found little crossover support, meaning few voters will vote for a Republican in one race and a Democrat in the other.“Which suggests one party should win both seats,” Spencer Kimball, Emerson’s polling director, said in a prepared statement.The Democrats held large leads over the Republicans among younger voters and urban voters, while the Republicans were stronger with older and rural voters, and voters with a high school degree or less. The poll found Loeffler and Perdue with slight leads in the suburbs, with 52 percent support compared to 47 percent for Warnock and Ossoff.Thirty-one percent of poll respondents named the economy as their top issue, followed by COVID-19 response (24 percent), healthcare (15 percent) and social justice (12 percent).Another poll released earlier this week showed Loeffler and Perdue both holding slight 49 percent to 48 percent advantages over the Democrats.The recent polling shows support for the Republicans climbing. In early December, a poll by SurveyUSA found Warnock with a 52 percent to 45 percent lead over Loeffler, and Ossoff with a narrower 50 percent to 48 percent advantage.

  • Man charged with DUI in box truck collision with bicyclists that killed 5 near Las Vegas

    The riders died on U.S. Highway 95 last week near Las Vegas due to "reckless behavior" by the defendant, the Clark County district attorney said.