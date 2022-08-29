UPDATE: Damage to eight TSC school buses, playground area 'extensive'

Noe Padilla and Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier
·3 min read

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Tippecanoe County sheriff's detectives spent Monday combing through evidence, including reviewing surveillance videos, looking for who damaged Tippecanoe School Corp. buses early Sunday.

Surveillance cameras cover the outside of the building, but no cameras face the fenced-in parking area where the buses were parked, apparently with the keys in them, Tippecanoe County sheriff's Capt. John "Woody" Ricks said Monday morning.

Deputies received a call about 9:25 a.m. Sunday reporting the vandalism at Wea Ridge Elementary and Middle School, according to police logs.

“We are shocked and disappointed by the damage done at two of our schools this weekend. The damage to our buses, playground and property is extensive," Tippecanoe School Corp. spokeswoman Sue Scott wrote in a news release. "This will not impact our school operations or bus routes. ... The buses involved were decommissioned and scheduled to be traded in.

"We had a crew clean up debris and make repairs at Wea Ridge Elementary School so students can use at least part of the playground," Scott wrote. "We are working with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office reviewing security camera footage in hopes of identifying the individuals responsible for this damage."

It was the second call about vandalism to the school buses there in two days.

On Friday, deputies were called to investigate spray paint graffiti on eight of the school buses parked there, Ricks said, reading from the police report. Someone also discharged a fire extinguisher inside one of the school buses late Thursday or early Friday.

The report taken Friday indicates the vandals pulled open a hole in the chain-link fence and squeezed through, Ricks said.

On the weekend vandalism, the suspects drove six school buses outside of the fenced-in parking area located south of the middle school. They damaged another two buses during their joy rides, Ricks said.

Some of the buses plowed through the high fence, and some buses smashed into playground equipment, Ricks said.

All totaled, eight school buses had sustained significant damage, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies found six buses outside of the secured parking area located south of the middle school, according to the sheriff's office.

Two buses bogged down in the mud outside of the fenced area, south of the secure bus parking lot, according to the sheriff's office news release, while another school bus appeared to the stuck in the parking lot and driven backward into a light pole.

One bus rammed into another bus, but it does not appear to have sustained too much damage, according to police.

Two additional buses were found outside the secured fenced area and in a wooded area south of the parking lot. Deputies determined that both buses were driven into the wooded area and onto the cross-country path.

On the playground, several swing sets appeared to be demolished with parts riddled around the playground. One basketball hoop could also be seen laying on the ground and heavily damaged.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office requests anyone with information about the vandalism to contact the sheriff’s office at (765) 423-9321, or to remain anonymous, contact the We Tip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Damage to eight TSC school buses, playground area 'extensive'

