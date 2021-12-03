Damage to library study room prompts arrest

Dec. 2—TRAVERSE CITY — A 34-year-old Reed City man was arrested after a Traverse Area District Library study room was found damaged and bloody.

Library staff found etched and scratched table and chairs, damaged floor heater vent covering and fresh blood on the carpet and wall.

Traverse City Police Capt. Jim Bussell said the origin of the blood is unknown and that it's not confirmed if the man, who police are naming as a suspect because he reserved the room, accompanied with four other people. The man told police officers he was intoxicated. He did not have any visible injuries, Bussell said.

During the time the man had the room on Wednesday a.m., loud voices and a series of crashes prompted library staff to check on the room. The suspect told them they were fine and did not need assistance. When the group left the library a short time later, library staff discovered the damage.

Library staff estimated the damage at $600 and confirmed the occupants denied any wrongdoing while inside the room.

A report regarding the incident will be sent to the prosecuting attorney's office.