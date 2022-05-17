Damage to multiple cars leads to arson charges

May 16—TUPELO — A man is facing multiple felony arson charges after he allegedly placed lit pieces of fabric near the gas tanks of cars.

Police were called out twice on the morning of Monday, May 9. In the 500 block of South Green Street, a security camera showed a male attempting place a lighted piece of fabric in the gas cap of the vehicle. A short time later, a person in the 400 block of Robert E. Lee Drive reported their gas cap had been tampered with and burned fabric had been found in the fuel fill area.

Two days later, police were called to Robert E. Lee Drive where Top Cab reported two vehicles had evidence that their gas caps had been tampered with and fabric burned.

The investigation led detectives to David Lindow, 37, no address listed. He was located in Verona, arrested and charged with three counts of third degree arson. During his initial appearance the following day, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir set Brown's bond at $45,000.

