Damage reported across Pittsburg County following Saturday storms

Sep. 24—Residents across Pittsburg County are cleaning up Sunday after several rounds of severe storms moved through the area Saturday.

Several rounds of severe weather brought damage to trees, homes, vehicles, and more across the entire county.

Hail up to the size of softballs fell across portions of the county with the National Weather Service in Tulsa receiving a report of a 96-mph wind gust east of Krebs.

Winds damaged outbuildings and roofs in the Krebs area with roof damage to homes and businesses reported in the Indianola area.

An estimated 8,000 customers across the county were out of power at the peak of the severe weather early Sunday morning. As of Sunday afternoon, a total of 1,983 customers were out of power with various estimated times of restoration with 1,142 being customers of Kiamichi Electric Cooperative.

The city of McAlester reported the city's water treatment plant lost power due to the storms.

"Crews have since restored power to the water plant. Residents who are experiencing low water pressure to no water should expect to see water pressure restored throughout the day," the city said in a social media release.

The notice applies to Pittsburg County Water Districts 5, 6, 7, 9 and 16 as the districts purchase their water from McAlester.

Pittsburg County residents who sustained damage from Wednesday's storm are asked to report damage by contacting the Pittsburg County/McAlester Emergency Management Office at 918-423-5655.

Choctaw Nation tribal members can also report damage to the Choctaw Nation's Emergency Management Office at 1-844-709-6301, or by email at OEM@choctawnation.com.