Damage reported in Clarksville amid Tornado Warning

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — First responders are out in full force in Clarksville after severe weather rolled through the area Saturday afternoon.

A Tornado Warning is in effect for Montgomery County, as well as Cheatham, Dickson, and Robertson counties, until 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Shortly before 2:45 p.m., the Clarksville Police Department announced that its officers, as well as members of Clarksville Fire Rescue and Montgomery County Emergency Medical Services, were responding to multiple locations in the northern part of Clarksville due to tornado damage.

“Clarksville-area residents, PLEASE stay out of the way of any emergency first responders who are on, or headed to the scene of, afternoon storm damage in our area,” the City of Clarksville posted on social media.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed several houses in the Hand Estates area were damaged near Garrettsburg Road because of the weather. Emergency crews are currently assessing the extent of the damage, as well as the safety of the residents.

“Due to potential dangers from the weather, downed power lines, and debris, we asked that the community shelter in place and stay off the roadways,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

News 2 took and received the following photos of damage from Clarksville:

Storm damage in Clarksville (Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Rescue)

Storm damage in Clarksville (Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Rescue)

Storm damage in Clarksville (Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Rescue)

Storm damage in Clarksville (Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Rescue)

Storm damage in Clarksville (Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Rescue)

Storm damage at the Autumnwood Farms subdivision in Clarksville (Photo: WKRN)

Storm damage at the Autumnwood Farms subdivision in Clarksville (Photo: WKRN)

Storm damage at the Autumnwood Farms subdivision in Clarksville (Photo: WKRN)

Storm damage at the Autumnwood Farms subdivision in Clarksville (Photo: WKRN)

Storm damage at the Autumnwood Farms subdivision in Clarksville (Photo: WKRN)

Storm damage at the Autumnwood Farms subdivision in Clarksville (Photo: WKRN)

Storm damage at the Autumnwood Farms subdivision in Clarksville (Photo: WKRN)

Storm damage at the Autumnwood Farms subdivision in Clarksville (Photo: WKRN)

Storm damage at the Autumnwood Farms subdivision in Clarksville (Photo: WKRN)

Storm damage at the Autumnwood Farms subdivision in Clarksville (Photo: WKRN)

Storm damage at the Autumnwood Farms subdivision in Clarksville (Photo: WKRN)

Storm damage at the Autumnwood Farms subdivision in Clarksville (Photo: WKRN)

Storm damage at the Autumnwood Farms subdivision in Clarksville (Photo: WKRN)

Storm damage at the Autumnwood Farms subdivision in Clarksville (Photo: WKRN)

Storm damage along Preachers Mill Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Jessica Downs)

Storm damage along Preachers Mill Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Jessica Downs)

Storm damage along Preachers Mill Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Jessica Downs)

Storm damage along Preachers Mill Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Jessica Downs)

Storm damage along Preachers Mill Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Jessica Downs)

Storm damage along Preachers Mill Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Jessica Downs)

Storm damage along Preachers Mill Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Jessica Downs)

Storm damage along Preachers Mill Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Jessica Downs)

Storm damage along Preachers Mill Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Jessica Downs)

Storm damage along Preachers Mill Road in Clarksville (Courtesy: Jessica Downs)

Storm over Rossview Elementary in Clarksville (Photo: WKRN)

Storm over Rossview Elementary in Clarksville (Photo: WKRN)

Storm over Rossview Elementary in Clarksville (Photo: WKRN)

Storm over Rossview Elementary in Clarksville (Photo: WKRN)

Storm behind Outlaw Field in Clarksville (Courtesy: Jack Solomon)

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

