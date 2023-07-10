Damage reported at community garden and other reports

Jul. 10—Damage was reported at the community garden at Margaretha Avenue and East 14th Street at 10:23 a.m. Saturday. Tomato cages were reported pulled out of the ground along with several vegetable plants.

On Sunday, additional damage was reported at the gardens. Everything that was fixed Saturday was reported damaged again at 9:12 a.m. Sunday. The hose was also cut and the garden was flooded. An estimated $1,000 in damage to property and crops was reported.

Sink damaged in park building

A sink was reported torn off the wall in a park building at 7:42 a.m. Friday at 102 Willamor Road.

A sink was reported destroyed at 8:35 a.m. Sunday at 102 Willamor Road.

License plate theft reported

A license plate was reported stolen off of a vehicle at 4:14 p.m. Friday at 1122 Madison Ave.

Lock reported damaged

A lock was reported damaged on a door at 6:23 p.m. Friday at 406 Court St.

1 cited for disorderly conduct

Police cited Sheppard Lawrence Robins Priestley, 31, for disorderly conduct at 7:57 p.m. Friday at 807 Water St.

Dryer fire reported

A dryer was reported on fire at 8:31 p.m. Friday at 2320 Hendrickson Road.

Thefts reported

Police received a report of a theft of plants totaling $1,200 at 11:01 a.m. Saturday at 1414 W. Main St.

A theft of Franciscan plates was reported at 1:06 p.m. Saturday at 1653 W. Main St.

A theft was reported at 5:09 p.m. Sunday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Robbery reported

Police received a report of a robbery at 1:31 p.m. Saturday at 921 Ulstad Ave. The incident reportedly happened around midnight. A handgun was reportedly brandished and items were taken.

2 arrested on warrants

Marco Antonio Posada, 46, was arrested on a warrant at 9:23 p.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Blaze Anthony Dillon, 30, on a Rice County warrant in a traffic stop at 5:08 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of West Ninth Street and Fourth Avenue South.

Dog attack reported

Police received a report at 5:10 p.m. Saturday of a dog that reportedly attacked another dog at the dog park, 501 W. Richway Drive.

Hit-and-run crashes reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 1:01 a.m. Saturday at 719 Marshall St.

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 6:21 p.m. Saturday at 2214 E. Main St.

Political sign stolen

A political sign was reported stolen from a yard at 5:18 p.m. Friday at 443 Main St. in Emmons. The theft occurred between 11 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday.

Shed reported on fire

A shed was reported on fire at 5:44 p.m. Friday at 308 Miller Drive in Twin Lakes.

Door kicked in

A door was reported kicked in at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at 306 E. Main St. in Clarks Grove.

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Blake Jerald Betsinger, 20, for third-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 3:19 a.m. Monday at the intersection of South Broadway and East College Street in Albert Lea.