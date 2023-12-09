3 dead following severe weather in Davidson County; damage extends to Sumner County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people in Davidson County are dead after severe weather rolled through the area Saturday afternoon/evening.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management said three people died in the area of Nesbitt Lane in Madison. Authorities in Clarksville also confirmed three people died and an additional 23 people have been treated at the hospital.

News 2’s Chris O’Brien drove through the Madison area and found downed powerlines, trees on houses, and lots of debris scattered about on Nesbitt Lane.

Nesbitt Lane damage (Photo: WKRN)

Areas in the northeast portion of Davidson County appeared to be the most affected, while Hendersonville appears to also have sustained heavy damage.

Meteorologist Meaghan Thomas drove around the area and found a crash at the intersection of Myatt Drive and Old Hickory Boulevard. Power was knocked out of the area and disabled all traffic signals.

Crash at Myatt Drive & Old Hickory Boulevard (Photo: WKRN)

A roof was found ripped off a business off Gallatin Pike near Old Shackle Road. An SUV with severe front damage was also seen near the fallen roof.

Storm Damage – Gallatin Pike New Shackle Island Road (Photo: WKRN)

Storm Damage – Gallatin Pike New Shackle Island Road (Photo: WKRN)

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management said it is partially activating the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) to coordinate resources to for the severe weather. Representatives from various Metro Nashville departments are meeting in EOC to coordinate response and resources. The partial activation will remain in place until the severe weather has stabilized.

Two people suffered minor injuries in Hendersonville after the roof of Big Play collapsed, according to police officers on scene. Big Play is an arcade located in the 400 block of W. Main Street.

Big Play damage (Photo: WKRN)

Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown said both Gallatin and Hendersonville sustained significant damage due to tornadoes. Red Cross shelters are in the process of being set up in Gallatin in Hendersonville. Residents are asked to stay off the roads to allow first responders and utility crews to do their jobs.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department said it has a dedicated team of officers heading to Sumner County to help with rescue and response efforts.

Just after 7 p.m., it was reported over 65,000 customers throughout Middle Tennessee lost power.

