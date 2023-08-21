Damage reported to vehicle and other reports

Aug. 21—Damage was reported to a vehicle at 9:55 a.m. Sunday at 1702 Sunset St. The damage occurred sometime between midnight and 9:30 a.m.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Adam Ly Haas, 31, on a Mower County warrant after a traffic stop at 9:09 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Bel Aire Drive and Hillhaven Street.

Police arrested Paul Everett David, 41, on a local warrant at 8:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Fourth Street and Frank Avenue.

Door kicked in

A door was reported kicked in at 1:41 p.m. Friday at 625 W. Main St.

Suspicious person reported

Police received a report at 12:17 p.m. Saturday of an older male in a white Chevy Avalanche who reportedly stopped and asked two juvenile females if they wanted candy near Bancroft Drive and Greenwood Drive. A similar incident occurred on Thursday.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Destiny Rose Schneider-Horton, 18, for domestic assault and fifth-degree assault at 1:21 p.m. Saturday at 804 E. 18 1/2 St.

Attempted break-in reported

An attempted break-in was reported at 6:23 p.m. Saturday at 221 S. Pearl St.

Tools stolen

Tools were reported stolen from a residence at 1:40 p.m. Saturday at 89060 220th St. in Oakland.

Gas drive-off reported

A gas drive-off was reported at 7:07 p.m. Sunday at 23087 State Highway 13.