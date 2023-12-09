Damage from tornadoes, severe weather reported in Middle Tennessee

Destruction from a tornado that touched down on Saturday afternoon is seen on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Damage is widespread across Middle Tennessee Saturday as the National Weather Service continued to issue tornado warnings for multiple counties, with a number of unconfirmed touchdowns across the area.

Hendersonville, Gallatin, Clarksville, Springfield, the Cumberland Furnace in Stewart County, Springfield in Robertson County and Madison, among others, all took heavy damage, according to the Nashville Weather Service.

Hendersonville took a direct hit, with authorities still trying to determine the level of damage.

According to Nashville Weather Service meteorologist Sam Shamburger, Gallatin Police have confirmed multiple homes have been damaged.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts confirmed that first responders are “assessing damage” after the tornado struck the northern parts of the city in the early afternoon.

Officials also reported heavy damage in downtown Springfield.

View damage reported to the National Weather Service below.

Middle Tennessee tornado damage reports

