Damaged dam on Codorus Creek in York City to be demolished, lay groundwork for greenway

A dam on the Codorus Creek in York will be removed over the next several months for variety of reasons, including to reduce flooding and to prepare for the construction of the Codorus Greenway, according to a news release.

The Bascule Gate Dam, installed in 1983, is located downstream of the Philadelphia Street bridge, and the $550,000 project to remove it will start this week, the York County Economic Alliance said in the release.

It will be paid for with City of York funding from the American Rescue Plan Act as well as money from the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission.

What is wrong with the dam?

The purpose of the dam was to create a slack water pool for recreation, such as canoeing and kayaking, the release states.

But a gate on the dam, which could be lowered during flooding, hasn't worked for years, the release states. It remains stuck in a raised position, which allows debris to collect, aggravates flooding and poses a drowning risk.

In addition, the mechanism for operating the dam has deteriorated, and water has infiltrated the control housing, the release states.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers notified the City of York in 2018 that the bascule gate was not compliant with flood control requirements and that it must be removed.

How long will removal of the dam take?

Demolition is expected to begin this week, and the schedule will be weather-dependent, the release states.

The first phase will involve demolition of the building that houses the dam gate mechanism and construction of a bypass channel to lower the water level behind the dam, the release states.

The second phase will include demolition of the dam and the dam foundation as well as restoration of the site, the release states.

Public access to the area will be restricted during the project.

It is expected to be finished by April 30.

BrightFields Inc., a woman-owned environmental remediation company, is doing the work. York-based Buchart Horn will provide construction management and inspection services, the release states.

Coming soon: Codorus Greenway will offer new West Bank trail, engage York community

Codorus Greenway coming

Removal of the dam was recommended for the Codorus Greenway, which involves refurbishing 1.4 miles of the creek to improve public access, decrease flooding and add recreational amenities.

“We appreciate the City of York’s contribution of $500,000 in federal ARPA funding to support this demolition project,” Silas Chamberlin, chief strategy officer at the York County Economic Alliance, said in the release. “Removal of the dam will dramatically improve the health of the Codorus Creek and lay the groundwork for future construction of the Codorus Greenway, the largest green infrastructure project in our county’s history.”

