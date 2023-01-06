Damaged eye removed from cat abandoned at Greensburg apartment complex last spring

Jan. 5—A cat had an eye surgically removed after Greensburg police said a woman left it behind when she moved out of a city apartment in May, according to a criminal complaint.

Shelly Ann Kemerer, 52, of Jeannette, was arrested Tuesday on animal cruelty charges.

Police were notified June 3 after the manager of the Walnut Avenue apartment complex found the feline without food or water in the unit Kemerer had vacated around May 20, according to court papers. The apartment was "in a state of extreme disarray," authorities said.

During a veterinary examination, the cat was diagnosed as being dehydrated and underweight. Its eye was removed after being nearly ruptured as the result of an infection or injury, police said. The feline was taken in by an animal welfare agency.

Kemerer is free on $5,000 unsecured bond. She could not be reached and did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A Jan. 19 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .