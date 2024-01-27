Damaged Warning Siren Replaced in Evansville
Sherrone Moore went 4-0 leading the Wolverines on an interim basis last season while Jim Harbaugh was serving his suspensions.
If you're considering refinancing your mortgage, here's everything you need to get started.
Less than three hours after beginning deliberation, the jury in the second defamation case brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll against former President Donald Trump issues a verdict ordering him to pay her $83.3 million in damages for his defamatory statements regarding his sexual assault of Carroll in 1996.
We look back at the history of Apple's computers as the Mac turns 40.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for NFL championship weekend.
NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter is no longer able to fly on Mars. The history-making machine suffered rotor blade damage on its 72nd flight.
In today's edition: A major update in the Hockey Canada scandal, LSU's superteam, our picks for Team USA, and more.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill talks about why the Milwaukee Bucks fired first-year head coach Adrian Griffin and if Doc Rivers makes them a better team before discussing the Team USA men’s basketball roster pool and the games of the week.
Some customers have had the rear windscreens blow out of their new Honda HR-Vs. Honda says it's not a safety risk, but will replace them if defective.
The biggest news stories this morning: Apple launches iOS 17.3, Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 raises $2.5 million for cancer research, How Disney’s A Real Bug’s Life docu-series turns insects into giants.
Not sure if you should take Paxlovid or when to take it? Does it help prevent long COVID? Experts clear up the confusion.
Alphabet has laid off dozens of workers from its X moonshot lab in its latest round of downsizing.
If you've purchased from its major brands like Vans, North Face, Timberland, Dickies and more, you may have been impacted — but VF Corp still insists that the incident won't impact its financial performance.
Despite the many perceived failures of the 2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, it's full steam ahead for 2024.
(Not-so) Fun fact: Did you know that parts of your kitchen are probably dirtier than your toilet seat?
A Barcelona-based company that works as a subcontractor for Meta, providing content moderation services for Facebook and Instagram, has been found by a court in Spain to be responsible for psychological damage suffered by a worker. The ruling, handed down Thursday, per local press reports, is the first time a court in Spain has found a content moderation company responsible for the mental disorders suffered by a worker.
The RTX 4070 Super delivers far better 1440p and 4K performance compared to the original card, making it NVIDIA’s best value for mid-range GPUs at $599.
Applewhite has served as South Alabama's offensive coordinator for the past three seasons.
"We need to think together about how to offer the best possible solution," the French captain said.
Virginia health officials warned travelers of possible measles exposure at D.C. airports. Here's what you need to know about the disease.