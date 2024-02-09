Here’s when damaging winds and hail will hit Dallas-Fort Worth area this weekend

Damaging winds and hail are possible later Saturday afternoon as temperatures climb and the air over Dallas-Fort Worth destabilizes, according to the National weather Service.

“Storms will likely see a slight increase in intensity as this occurs,” Fort Worth meteorologist Sarah Barnes wrote on the NWS website. “Therefore, we can`t rule out isolated strong to severe storms Saturday afternoon.”

The gloomy conditions Saturday morning was set up by wet Pacific air that formed a blanket of dense upper level clouds over North and Central Texas on Friday. Meanwhile, a lower level stream of fast moving air is bringing rain in from the Gulf of Mexico, according to the NWS.

Rainfall totals are expected to vary across the region with some areas north of the I-20 corridor expected to see up to a .25 inches while areas to the south will most likely see .5 to 1 inches of rain. Areas in Central Texas have a slim chance (10%) of getting up to 1.5 to 2 inches of rain.

The good news: the threat of flooding is low. But that assessment could change later in the weekend, Barnes wrote.

NWS forecasters do caution that Sunday will be a breezy, wet and cold day. The next cold front will bring back winter temperatures to the area by Monday morning.

Rain, snow mix possible Sunday night, but will it stick?

Sunday’s wintry weather will be caused by a strong low pressure that’s rolling in earlier in the day, and by the evening, temperatures are bound to plummet to freezing levels, thus the possibility of snow mixing in with the rain. Graham and even Gainesville and Montague, northwest and north of Dallas-Fort Worth, are areas most likely to see snow.

“That’s pretty typical for the the cool season, winter and early spring months that we’re in right now,” Matthew Stalley told the Star-Telegram Thursday.

Will it stick?

Not so much. The rain/snow mix will be fleeting for the areas north and northwest of the Metroplex, the Fort Worth meteorologist said, but rain will continue across the region as temperatures continue to hover near freezing levels.

“It’ll just be brief,” he said.