Damaging winds possible tonight as temperatures plunge in Central Mass.

Worcester County is under a high wind warning until 7 a.m. Thursday, as a cold front approaches that is expected to bring dramatic weather changes after three days of mild weather.

Winds could gust up to near 60 mph later Wednesday night, the National Weather Service, with sustained winds between 25 and 30 mph.

[Strong -- Damaging Wind Gusts Tonight] Westerly wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph will develop behind the passage of a cold front over the next several hours. Strongest of those winds will be in western/Central MA as well as the Cape & Islands. pic.twitter.com/TKvBLsXepx — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 29, 2024

The National Weather Service predicts the overnight low will fall to 23 degrees. Rain showers will continue until midnight, and there is a chance for snow showers early Thursday morning.

The sun will come out on Thursday but the temperature will remain cold, with the high only reaching about 30 degrees with gusty winds continuing.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: High wind warning in effect for Central Massachusetts