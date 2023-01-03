Damar Hamlin hospitalized after collapse on field
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals after a tackle. Mark Leibovich, author of “Big Game: The NFL in Dangerous Times,” reflects on the tragedy.
The Bills-Bengals game was delayed more than 15 minutes for a frightening injury.
Detroit Lions WR Chuck Hughes is the only player to die during an NFL game: 1971 against the Chicago Bears on the field at Tiger Stadium.
Head coaches Zac Taylor and Sean McDermott also deserve commendation for putting the health of their players over the demands of the National Football League, which has hit an absolutely unthinkable new low when it comes to "player safety."
Former Purdue football offensive guard and former NFL player Uchechukwu Nwaneri died Friday in the West Lafayette home of his wife.
Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field after a tackle hours earlier, leading to the indefinite postponement of Buffalo's pivotal Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. “He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.” In a chilling scene, Hamlin was administered CPR on the field, ESPN reported, while surrounded by teammates, some of them in tears, while they shielded him from public view.
The NFL held a conference call for media members after midnight on Tuesday to discuss events surrounding the decision to postpone Monday night’s game between the Bills and Bengals, following the serious health situation that occurred regarding Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Participating were Jeff Miller, NFL executive vice president of communications, public affairs & policy, [more]
NFL announces kickoff time for the #Bills' season finale next week with the #Patriots:
Mississippi State football assistant Jason Washington got engaged to Mary Yeomans following the Bulldogs' win over Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
A scary scene played out Monday at Paycor Stadium, as emergency medical personnel attended to Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin.
Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night and the Bills-Bengals game was suspended.
The NFL has set the games for its Week 18 Saturday doubleheader
The spark that Carson Wentz was supposed to provide the Commanders was absent on Sunday and their playoff hopes are now hanging by a thread.
Commanders coach Ron Rivera acknowledged today that he wasn’t aware until after Sunday’s game, when a reporter asked him about it, that his team could be eliminated from playoff contention. The Commanders are now mathematically eliminated, following their loss Sunday and wins by the Lions and Packers, and today Rivera said the reason he didn’t [more]
So many thoughts but these stuck out in my mind the most. How about yours Buckeye fans? #GoBucks
The Eagles crucial game against the Giants has been finally been scheduled for Sunday, the NFL announced Monday. By Reuben Frank
Matt Eberflus said Sunday that Justin Fields would play in the season finale if healthy. He started singing a different tune Monday.
We parse David Carr's rant about how unappreciated his brother Derek was by the Raiders
Sean Payton already has a plan for coaching Russell Wilson. He shared his vision for how he would fix the struggling Broncos QB:
After 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy led his team to a comeback win over the Raiders on Sunday, his teammates raved about his poise under pressure. San Francisco wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk said that there was never a moment’s doubt that Purdy was in command of the two-minute offense as he called audibles, told teammates [more]