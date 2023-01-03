Damar Hamlin hospitalized after collapse on field

Associated Press

Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field after a tackle hours earlier, leading to the indefinite postponement of Buffalo's pivotal Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. “He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.” In a chilling scene, Hamlin was administered CPR on the field, ESPN reported, while surrounded by teammates, some of them in tears, while they shielded him from public view.