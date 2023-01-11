Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital
Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from a hospital in Buffalo a little over a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game in Cincinnati. (Jan. 11)
Dr. William Knight IV and Dr. Timothy Pritts said Hamlin has safely returned to Buffalo and is being monitored by the care team there.
Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center and will “continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” his doctor announced. In a statement posted to Twitter on Wednesday, the NFL team wrote, “Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, a Kaleida Health facility in Buffalo, N.Y. […]
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was transferred from a hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio to a hospital in Buffalo, N.Y. on Monday—a week after suffering cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 24-year-old will continue receiving treatment in Buffalo, according to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Damar Hamlin, the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety who suffered an on-field cardiac arrest during a NFL game on Jan. 2, has been discharged from a Buffalo hospital to return home. Photo: Joshua Bessex/Associated Press
After cardiac arrest on the field during Jan. 2 game in Cincinnati, Bills safety Damar Hamlin is cleared to go home "to continue his rehabilitation."
Damar Hamlin has been released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and has returned home to Buffalo after spending a week under intensive care. Hamlin has been transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center, where he will continue his recovery, per his doctors. Physicians at the UC Medical Center made the announcement Monday, saying Hamlin […]
The Buffalo Bills safety collapsed on the field during a televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, Jan. 2.
