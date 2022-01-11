Damari Perry death: Is a cold shower punishment or torture? Child abuse experts weigh in, call it ‘a level beyond’ abuse

Olivia Olander, Chicago Tribune
·5 min read

The death of 5-year-old Damari Perry, allegedly at the hands of family members charged in connection with his death, has reignited discussions about corporal punishment, child abuse and, experts say, a larger category of severe, recurring punishment more closely resembling child torture — sometimes designed not to leave a visible injury.

Although he was originally reported missing by relatives who said he was last seen Jan. 4 at a party in Skokie, Damari is believed to have been dead several days before the Jan. 5 call to police was made. He died Dec. 29, the day before he would have turned 6, allegedly after a family member forced him to remain in a cold shower for an unspecified amount of time as punishment, prosecutors have said.

“Sometimes kids get punished in ways that are intended to not leave any marks,” said Betsy Goulet, a clinical assistant professor at the University of Illinois at Springfield who teaches ways to reveal less obvious physical abuse, “so you want there to be conversations that somehow bring that to the surface.”

Perry’s mother has been charged with first-degree murder, and two of her other sons also are charged in connection with the boy’s death, according to Jim Newton, a spokesman for the Lake County state’s attorney’s office.

In interviews with the Tribune, experts didn’t evaluate the validity of those charges or the specifics of the investigation into Damari’s death, but rather offered greater context on child abuse in general.

“I’ve been in this business for 40-plus years, and talking ... about this makes me uneasy,” said Arthur Lurigio, a psychology and criminal justice professor at Loyola University Chicago. “It’s horrible to even imagine.”

Allegations like the ones in Damari’s case may cross into the realm of child torture, “a level beyond” abuse, in a similar category as isolation, confinement and starvation, Lurigio said. Torture can go past episodic anger and is “designed to establish domination and control,” he said.

Without specifically addressing the Perry case, Lurigio said abusers, in general, often will dehumanize the child, lack empathy for the child, are unable to control their behaviors and occasionally may have intellectual limitations or traumatic brain injuries.

That’s because human brains are “hardwired” on a basic, evolutionary level to care for kids and not hurt them, he added.

“Think about what you would have to overcome to be able to hurt a child to this degree,” Lurigio said. “We don’t hurt kids.”

It’s also not necessarily about trying to correct or prevent a behavior. Harsh punishment is about rage and instilling fear, Goulet said.

She partners with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services as a coordinator for the Child Protection Training Academy, a center for simulation-based child protection training.

Part of the training includes teaching advocates to look for less obvious signs of abuse in a home. This practice can include asking parents questions about their attitudes toward punishment, or looking for objects that could be used in abuse, such as heavy weights in a child’s room, Goulet said.

Though she wouldn’t speculate on the mindset of those involved in this case, cold showers might be used as punishment because parents think it “won’t harm a child,” Goulet said, “and we know otherwise.”

Still, cold showers are not a widespread cause of death for children, she said.

“It just so happens now we’ve heard about it in two pretty high profile cases,” she added, referring to the 2019 death of 5-year-old Andrew “AJ” Freund. Freund’s parents were convicted of causing his death in northwest suburban Crystal Lake, after he was put in a cold shower for an extended period and beaten.

Bill McCaffrey, a spokesman for DCFS, said he could not immediately determine how often this tactic is used in cases of child abuse.

Corporal punishment can be difficult to discuss, in part because of generational differences regarding how physical discipline is viewed, Goulet said.

There even are students in her child protection classes “who say, ‘Well, my parents hit me and I’m OK.’ And that’s a good starting point,” she said. Goulet implores those students to ask themselves about the effect of this type of punishment and whether there were times when it was too intense or caused fear, she added.

“Many of us grew up in homes where parents used different techniques,” she said, adding that advocates now know corporal punishment can cause brain damage — something that wasn’t widely known a generation ago.

Perry was placed into the foster care system soon after he was born at the end of 2015, according to DCFS records, but his mother, Jannie Perry, regained custody of her children in 2017. In May 2021, the agency investigated an allegation of abuse or neglect involving Damari, but that report later was determined to be unfounded, McCaffrey, the DCFS spokesman, said.

Jannie Perry’s oldest son, 20-year-old Jeremiah Perry, has been charged with aggravated battery and concealment of a homicide in connection with his brother’s death. Another of Perry’s sons, who authorities say is 17, has been charged as a juvenile.

In the past, charges might not have been filed against caregivers other than parents, according to Robin Wilson, a law professor at the University of Illinois.

However, child abuse laws have recently expanded to include other adults with caretaking relationships, such as siblings, Wilson said. This change acknowledges that other people than parents may have a significant role in a child’s life, and may have control over a child, she added.

No one in the home sought medical care for the boy, authorities said. After he died, family members allegedly left his body at an abandoned home in the 700 block of Van Buren Street in Gary.

Jeremiah Perry is being held in the Lake County Jail in lieu of $3 million bail. He had been scheduled to appear in court again Tuesday, but details of the appearance weren’t immediately available.

Jannie Perry had been expected in bond court Sunday, but was hospitalized due to an undisclosed medical issue, authorities said.

Perry’s four other children have been placed in foster care with DCFS, McCaffrey said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gigantic water snake climbs onto family dock to sunbathe

    Water snakes can grow to 1.5m (4.5 feet) in length. They are often confused with venomous rattlesnakes and cottonmouths. Snakes strike fear in the hearts of many, even though they are beneficial to our own existence. Perhaps it is the fear of the venomous snakes that could potentially cause us illness, or worse. Perhaps it is more rooted in the common fear of snakes that is the second most common fear in the world. It is helpful to at least understand which of the snakes pose a threat and which do not. Unprovoked attacks by snakes are rare and most of these are caused by an accidental close encounter that makes the snake react in self defence. Another common cause for mishap is when snakes are handled irresponsibly. This common northern water snake has similar markings as Massassauga rattlensnakes and cotton mouths. They are often mistaken for the more dangerous varieties. Water snakes swim beneath the water, able to hold their breath and completely submerge while hunting or moving in the water. Rattlesnakes keep their head above water when they swim. Watersnakes prey on fish, frogs, and other small animals along the shore. Although they can inflict a painful bite, they are not capable of seriously harming a human. Even the bite of a Massassauga rattlesnake, Canada's only venomous snake, is not powerful enough to cause life threatening symptoms for most humans. These snake make a loud buzzing sound when threatened and people and animals often have ample opportunity to avoid a regrettable encounter. Understanding snakes and their benefit to us is an important step in avoiding a problem with them, and preventing unfounded fear. Without them, rodent populations would go unchecked and we would have serious problems with parasites and other illness. Rodents are also an extreme problem for farmers, causing crop damage and increased costs.

  • Scientist pleads guilty to stealing Monsanto trade secret for Chinese government

    A man from China is facing up to 15 years in prison after admitting to stealing a trade secret from Monsanto, an international agrochemical firm based in St. Louis, Missouri, where he worked as an imaging scientist from 2008 to 2017. Xiang Haitao, 44, is charged with stealing copies of the company’s “proprietary predictive algorithm” known as the Nutrient Optimizer, according to the Justice Department. Monsanto and subsidiary The Climate Corporation, which employed Xiang, considered the Nutrient Optimizer a valuable trade secret and an intellectual property.

  • Dentist Accused of Murdering Wife on Africa Hunting Safari for Insurance Cash

    FacebookA Pennsylvania dentist and big-game hunting enthusiast allegedly murdered his wife while on an African hunting trip for a multi-million-dollar insurance payout, according to a recently-unsealed filing by federal prosecutors.Dr. Lawrence P. Rudolph, a 67-year-old who founded the Three Rivers Dental Group, has been arrested and charged with murder and fraud, according to an affidavit in support of a criminal complaint obtained by The Daily Beast. Rudolph was remanded without bond on Jan. 4

  • ‘It’s Not Adding Up’: Off-Duty Deputy Tells Supervisor ‘People Are Hostile’ After He Guns Down Black Man In Front of His Home; Some Claim Victim Was Run Down By Deputy’s Pickup, Then Shot

    A 37-year-old Black man was shot and killed in the street outside of his home in North Carolina by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy over the […]

  • Florida Pair Accused Of Abducting Man And Putting Him Through Three Brutal Days Of Torture

    Two people in Florida are accused of abducting a man and subjecting him to three days of torture, police say. Occius Dorsainvil, 56, and Marie Dorsainvil, 51, were arrested on Friday after Miami Police say they forced their victim into a confession of infidelity, according to NBC Miami. The pair is accused of torturing the male victim over a three-day span last December, during which they allegedly chained him up and forced him to drink bleach. The suspects were charged with several crimes, incl

  • A Broward high school teacher is charged with the sexual battery of a student

    When Hollywood police came to the door of Flanagan High teacher Philip Velez Saturday night, they say he told them he was inside with his girlfriend.

  • How a Key West bartender and his boss helped solve the burning of a beloved landmark

    Credit the detective work to a Duval Street bar.

  • ‘Deeply ashamed.’ Kansas woman sentenced for role in Capitol riot after tearful apology

    “I wish only to disappear into obscurity for the remainder of my years. I’m determined to stay away from politics and work on trying to make amends for my conduct on January 6.”

  • ‘It’s So Unimaginable the Pain and Hurt’: 8-Year-Old Georgia Girl Shot in Head While Petting Horses Outside

    via FacebookAuthorities in Augusta, Georgia, have launched a manhunt for two suspects accused of fatally shooting an 8-year-old girl in the head as she petted horses outside her home on Saturday.Arbrie Leigh Anthony, an honor-roll student at Jenkins-White Elementary School, began the day visiting with her aunt and playing outside. By Saturday night, she was pronounced dead at a local hospital after police say two suspects driving by in a red or orange Jeep Compass fired as many as 10 shots outsi

  • Prosecutors face uphill challenge to continue case against Kristine Barnett, Michael Barnett

    The Supreme Court let stand an Appeals Court ruling last week, affirming that the charges must be dismissed against Kristine and Michael Barnett.

  • Jacob Griffin's mother's regret: 'Had I not called for help, my son would be alive' | Letter

    'You had no right to take him from me ... And I will have to live with having called you for help, an action I will regret until my last breath.'

  • A Chicago woman being pimped in Miami Springs passed a note to get free, prosecutors say

    A passed note led to freedom for a woman forced into prostitution in Miami Springs and jail for the pimp who entrapped her in Chicago, police and prosecutors say.

  • The tragic life of lawyer who smuggled cell phone into jail for Art Schlichter

    Linda Wagoner was the public defender for ex-Colts quarterback Schlichter and his gambling-related charges. Then, her life went on a downward spiral.

  • Alleged Murderers In Love Triangle Had Sex In Victim's Bed As She Lay Dying Nearby

    An Oklahoma couple allegedly had sex while their victim, who they beat with a crowbar, lay dying just feet away. Officers in Tulsa found the badly beaten body of 29-year-old Sarah Maguire while executing a welfare check at her home on Tuesday, the Tulsa Police Department stated in a press release. “When officers arrived, they found Maguire dead from blunt force trauma inside her home,’ they stated. “Maguire's car and other personal items were missing.” Investigators managed to track Maguire's ve

  • Attorney of woman who claimed she was beaten by Texas police calls for her DWI to be dropped

    A Texas mother of five claims she was beaten by El Paso Police officers last year as they arrested her following her involvement in a car crash.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse's Pal Gets Sweetheart Plea Deal

    What we’ve learned about Wisconsin since 2020 is that up is down, right is left and justice, apparently, isn’t. How else to describe a place where a jury finds no criminal liability for Kyle Rittenhouse, the governor pardons folk who walk out of their houses pointing guns at people who are literally just walking by and a cazillionaire quarterback thinks people pointing out that he lied about being vaccinated amounts to persecution. Wisconsin is a very cold and very weird place that keeps giving

  • Jerry Harris’ Horrific Child Porn Scandal Looms Over Netflix’s ‘Cheer’

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyNavarro College’s formidable cheer squad will return to the mat on Jan. 12 when Netflix debuts the second season of their hit reality series Cheer.But a once-beloved member of the team will not be joining his teammates as they vie for yet another championship title. Instead, Jeremiah “Jerry” Harris will be sitting inside a prison cell in Chicago.Harris faces at least 30 years behind bars on charges related to child pornography and the se

  • D.A. asks for bail increase after man bonds out hours after mass shooting

    Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey asked the court to increase Tory Johnson's bail to $2 million and order Johnson's "immediate arrest."

  • Co-owner of 'clothing optional' Pocono resort accused of sexually assaulting child there

    Co-owner of Woods Campground Resort in Carbon County arrested for allegedly assaulting a child.

  • A TikTok creator's boyfriend faces a homicide charge after police accused him of strangling the social media star

    Docquen Jovo Watkins and Rory Teasley had an argument over the multiplayer game "Overwatch," police said.