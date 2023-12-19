Esther Rantzen says she's joined assisted dying clinic

The broadcaster Dame Esther Rantzen says she has joined the Dignitas assisted dying clinic in Switzerland.

The 83-year-old told the BBC she is currently undergoing a "miracle" treatment for stage four lung cancer.

If it does not work, "I might buzz off to Zurich", where assisted dying is legal, she told Radio 4's The Today podcast.

But she said she was looking forward to this "precious" Christmas, which she hadn't thought she would live to see.

Assisted suicide is banned in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, with a maximum prison sentence of 14 years. While there is no specific offence of assisted suicide in Scotland, euthanasia is illegal and can be prosecuted as murder or manslaughter.

Dignitas is a not-for-profit organisation that provides physician-assisted dying to relieve suffering, such as for those with terminal illnesses.

Speaking about her decision to join Dignitas, Dame Esther said it was driven in part by her wish that her family's "last memories of me" are not "painful because if you watch someone you love having a bad death, that memory obliterates all the happy times".

The broadcaster said if she did decide to have an assisted death at Dignitas that would put "my family and friends in a difficult position because they would want to go with me, and that means that the police might prosecute them".

The Health and Social Care Committee is due to publish its report into assisted dying and assisted suicide in England and Wales, having launched an inquiry in December 2022 to examine different perspectives in the debate.

Asked what she would do if she was made prime minister for the week, Dame Esther said: "I would get them to do a free vote on assisted dying.

"I think it's important that the law catches up with what the country wants," she said.

Dame Esther, who is best known for presenting the BBC Show That's Life! for 21 years and launching the charity ChildLine, said people should be given the choice about "how you want to go and when you want to go".

"I get all the arguments about... not wanting to be a burden and pressure being applied and all that. But... you can come to the wrong conclusion.

"If you just base everything on the worst case scenario, you've got to have a look at the advantages as well."

Campaigners for assisted dying say a change in the law would give people with terminal illnesses or who are suffering greater control over how and when they die.

But opponents argue a change in the law would threaten vulnerable people.

Dame Esther with fellow That's Life! presenters Howard Leader, Kevin Devine, and Gavin Campbell in 1993

Almost a year on from her diagnosis, Dame Esther told Today she had not expected to live with cancer for so long.

"I thought I'd fall off my perch within a couple of months, if not weeks. I certainly didn't think I'd make my birthday in June, which I did, and I definitely didn't think I'd make this Christmas, which I am. It appears, although anything can happen," she said.

Asked which moment in her life she would want to relive, Dame Esther said it was one that had not happened yet: "I think I would like to relive this Christmas - the Christmas that I didn't expect to have with my family is going to be so precious."

"And I think that once it's over, I would like to be able to relive it," she said.

At the time of her diagnosis, Dame Esther said the news had prompted her to express "profound thanks to everyone who has made my life so joyful".

In May, she announced her lung cancer was in stage four, the most advanced stage, which means the cancer has spread beyond the lungs or from one lung to the other.

Dame Esther enjoyed a successful TV presenting career which included hosting BBC consumer show That's Life! for 21 years.

She is also known for launching ChildLine in 1986, the first national helpline for children in danger or distress.

In 2013, she launched the Silver Line, a charity to help elderly people suffering from isolation and loneliness.

