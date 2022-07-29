Damian Bradford speaks out

AKRON, Ohio - Donna Moonda wept, her body shaking in heaving sobs, as her one-time lover Damian Bradford admitted Monday that once the two were flush in the wealth of her murdered husband, he had planned to leave her.

But in a relationship born out of drug addiction and fueled with secrets and lies, Bradford said he was betrayed by the 48-year-old Moonda as well, counting on her last year during his death penalty trial on charges that he shot Dr. Gulam Moonda to death along the Ohio Turnpike on May 13, 2005.

"Donna's role in my trial was just to say it wasn't me," Bradford said. When Moonda invoked her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and refused to take the witness stand, he avoided a trial and pleaded guilty in the shooting, in exchange for a 17½-year federal sentence.

"I lost my star witness," Bradford glared at Moonda, one of the rare times Monday he made eye contact with the Hermitage woman in her murder trial in federal court in Akron, Ohio.

Testimony Monday contained several shockers, including Bradford saying he urged Moonda to take a $1 million divorce settlement that she claimed her husband offered, but she refused.

"She wanted to get what she deserved, what was owed to her," Bradford said.

Bradford, 25, formerly of Center Township, testified that it was Donna Moonda's idea to have him rob and shoot her urologist husband, making the killing appear like a highway robbery.

He also said it was Moonda's idea to have her mother, Dorothy Smouse, along with the Moondas in the family Jaguar on that deadly trip to Toledo, so that "it would look good."

Prosecutors introduced text messages from Moonda to Bradford, in which she referred to her 69-year-old husband as the "guard" or "prison guard."

Defense attorney Roger Synenberg, frequently calling Bradford by his nickname, "Kaos," struggled to paint Bradford as an addict who sold cocaine and marijuana instead of working, used Moonda for her money and is now using her to get a prison sentence that could set him free before he's 40 years old.

Story continues

A relationship born

Much of what Bradford told the jury Monday had been revealed in earlier testimony in Moonda's death penalty trial, starting with the pair meeting in 2004 at Gateway Rehabilitation in Center Township, both undergoing drug addiction treatments.

Bradford said Moonda began calling him outside treatment, even though she knew he was living in Aliquippa with girlfriend Charlene McFrazier, and he and Moonda soon became intimate.

Moonda showered him with cash, jewelry, and money for a new vehicle and apartment. She paid his bills, and they talked frequently by cell phones that Moonda provided, he said. Bradford said he drove all four of the Moonda vehicles, including the Jaguar Gulam Moonda was killed in.

She was his "baby girl," and he her "daddy," and she stole steroids from her husband's medical office, giving them to Bradford, he said. Bradford said he didn't know how much money Moonda's husband had, but at one point, she told him that he was "rich."

The first try

Bradford denied knowing that Moonda had a prenuptial agreement, which said that Moonda would receive only $250,000 if she left her husband.

In December 2004, after McFrazier revealed the affair to Gulam Moonda and the $1 million divorce settlement was rejected, talk began about killing the doctor, Bradford said.

Bradford said Donna Moonda told him that he could share in her husband's estate, worth between $3 million and $6 million. In testimony Monday, a Merrill Lynch employee said Gulam Moonda had an investment account worth $1.6 million, while he and his wife shared another account worth about $124,000. Moonda's estate also included his house, cars and other items.

At first, Donna Moonda talked about Bradford finding someone to kill her husband but then talk turned to Bradford being the triggerman, Bradford said.

Several weeks before the shooting, Moonda gave him written directions to the Youngstown, Ohio, mosque where her husband attended services each Friday, Bradford said.

Bradford said he lay in wait while Gulam Moonda was inside, talking by phone to Donna Moonda, who even told him the location of a nearby McDonald's restaurant.

Gulam Moonda left the mosque, headed back to Hermitage, and Bradford said he followed, but he couldn't find an opportunity to attack the doctor. So while Moonda went to his medical office, Bradford said he continued to the Moonda home, where he and Donna had sex, and he asked why he couldn't ambush the doctor at his home.

Moonda said it was too risky, with neighbors around, Bradford said, but she added there might be another opportunity with an upcoming trip to Toledo that she, her husband and her mother, Dorothy Smouse, would take.

The killing

Bradford said Moonda supplied him with an Internet map the day of the slaying, and then around 4 p.m., he went to Mercer County to wait near the Moonda home.

He referred to a text message that Moonda sent him around 4:15 p.m., saying she was getting something to drink, a signal that the Moondas were about to depart. He said the plan was to follow them, and though no site was chosen, he was to pull over behind Donna Moonda and attack the doctor.

Bradford said he waited at the Portage Service Plaza along the turnpike, where the Moondas had stopped, and continued on behind them. When Donna Moonda pulled over, Bradford, clad in black clothing from head to toe, including black gloves and a black cap, also stopped, rushed up to the car and demanded the doctor's wallet.

When the doctor handed it to him, "I shot Dr. Gulam Moonda in the head," Bradford said.

Bradford said Donna Moonda had told him that he should shoot and wound her to make it more realistic, but he didn't because, "I was against it."

After the shooting, Bradford said, Moonda was "supposed to give the exact opposite description of me" to investigators, though Donna Moonda had looked at him. With the $2,000 or $3,000 he took from Gulam Moonda's wallet, he said, he bought drugs and then sold them.

Bradford said he and Donna Moonda never talked about the killing while on the telephone because, "It's not too smart," and the day after the killing, Moonda sent him a text message to make it seem as if they were surprised by it.

Bradford admitted that he eventually told McFrazier of his role in the killing.

Misleading?

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Gerald Funelli testified Monday that on May 14, a "hysterical" Donna Moonda told him she had been suspicious of a man, wearing a yellow T-shirt and with a bowl haircut, standing behind her at the Portage Service Plaza.

Also Monday, Mercer County probation officer Chris Sotter said that on May 12, Donna Moonda told him that she was worried for her husband's safety, after he received threats from his co-worker's husband, and that Gulam Moonda commonly carried large amounts of money.

Prosecutors said they think that Moonda's stories after the shooting were intended to mislead investigators.

Aftermath

Bradford said that after November 2005, when he was released from Beaver County Jail after serving time for unrelated drug charges, he spent several days between Christmas and New Year's with Moonda, and she gave him between $2,000 and $3,000 in cash, saying "that's all she had left. That's what she was living off of."

He said the two considered buying a home together, once they collected inheritance money.

"Donna was like your source of income?" Synenberg asked, and Bradford added that he "didn't have to ask" Donna for money, that she readily supplied it to him.

Synenberg said Bradford told investigators after the shooting that he was "addicted to money. I am a young, black, struggling man," and with money that Moonda supplied to him, "I could take care of my family."

However, the childless Bradford admitted that he was likely to have left Donna Moonda once he collected his share of the money.

"Is that love?" Synenberg practically shouted, as Donna Moonda sobbed, and Bradford replied, "No, sir."

Believability

Bradford described himself as a truthful man, which Synenberg practically scoffed at.

He noted Bradford's drug and gun convictions prior to the killing, and got Bradford to admit to lying under oath at several court appearances in the last couple of years.

Bradford also admitted he lied to investigators repeatedly after the killing, denying any role in it until just before his death penalty trial was to have started last July.

Synenberg also picked at Bradford's notion that the killing had been planned out, asking why he would shoot Moonda where others could see him, why they hadn't picked a specific spot, why Bradford would supposedly drive the vehicle that Moonda had bought him.

"I thought this was not a good idea in general," Bradford said.

Synenberg also tried to paint Bradford as a man who loved Moonda simply for her money, and raised the possibility that the affair was about to end even before the shooting.

In an April 20, 2005, text message, Bradford wrote to Moonda, "Stop sounding like you are on the verge of walking away. I love you, and I want you in my life," but Bradford said it was a response to a small argument.

DAMIAN AND HIS WOMEN

According to federal court testimony Monday, at the same time that Damian Bradford was carrying on an affair with Donna Moonda, he was living in Aliquippa with girlfriend Charlene McFrazier.

Moonda set him up in an apartment in Center Township so that he would no longer be living with McFrazier, now of Leetsdale, Bradford testified Monday.

He said McFrazier knew about Moonda, and Moonda knew about McFrazier.

In December 2004, Bradford said, the relationships had become complicated enough that McFrazier called Gulam Moonda and told him of the affair between his wife and Bradford, according to testimony.

Bradford also described McFrazier, who was convicted of lying to a federal grand jury to give Bradford a false alibi, as having been his sorta-say fiancee, though the two are no longer together.

Under questioning by defense attorney Roger Synenberg, Bradford said he had never fallen out of love with Donna Moonda.

I just feel betrayed, thats all, Bradford said of Moondas decision last year not to testify on his behalf.

Though at one point in Mondays testimony, Bradford was reading from a list of names of people he had contact with the day of the shooting. When he got to Moondas name, he said, Thats a friend of mine, too.

He also said that at one point, he was in love with six people: Moonda, McFrazier, three other women and himself.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Damian Bradford speaks out