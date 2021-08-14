Damian Herrera found guilty on four counts of first-degree murder

Aug. 13—SANTA FE — Jurors found Damian Herrera guilty of four counts of first-degree murder on Friday in the 2017 shooting deaths of his mother, brother and stepfather at the family's home in rural Rio Arriba County, and a fourth victim in Abiquiú.

In all, jurors found Herrera, 25, guilty on a total of 11 felony counts, including aggravated fleeing from law officers, attempt to disarm a law officer, assaulting a law officer, possession of a stolen vehicle and other crimes.

Jurors reached the verdict on the third day of their deliberations in 1st Judicial District Court in Santa Fe.

Prosecutors told jurors that Herrera shot his mother, Maria Rosita "Brenda" Gallegos, 49, in the back of the head while she begged for her life.

Herrera was also found guilty of fatally shooting his stepfather, Max Trujillo Sr., 55, and his brother, Brendon Herrera, 20.

Trujillo and Brendon Herrera died at the scene. Gallegos died of her injuries the following day.

The three family members were fatally shot outside the family's home in the small community of La Madera.

About five hours later, Herrera fatally shot Manuel Serrano, 59, multiple times in the back as he filled his tank at a gas station in Abiquiu. Serrano died at the scene.