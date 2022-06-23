Damien Echols, one of the West Memphis Three, heads to court today

Damien Echols, one of the West Memphis Three, heads to court in West Memphis, Ark., on Thursday morning to ask prosecutors to hand over DNA evidence to a lab for testing.

Echols, along with two others, was accused of murdering three boys in the early 1990s.

The suspects were teens at the time.

Echols, along with along with Jessie Misskelley, Jr. and Jason Baldwin, was convicted of the crime.

He was sentenced to death row and released in 2011, along with the other two defendants.

Last December, Echols’ legal team said they tried for 18 months to review evidence that was thought to be lost. However, that evidence was later found intact, catalogued, organized, and ready for further DNA testing.

Echols previously said in FOIA statement, in part, that he wants the evidence tested to exonerate himself and his fellow defendants, and to find the real killer(s).

Read Echols’ full statement below:

“Ten years ago I had no choice but to take an Alford plea to get off death row. I needed to fight for my innocence, and that of Jason and Jesse, outside of the prison walls. And that is why I sought to test the evidence in the case to exonerate us and lead to the real killer(s). Once we made inquiries to the West Memphis Police to turn over the evidence in the case for advanced testing, we were told that the evidence disappeared. We did not give up, and hopefully now we can move ahead with all due haste to have this evidence DNA tested.”

Lonnie Soury, a lawyer on Echols’ defense team, told FOX13 the evidence was tested once before when DNA technology wasn’t so advanced.

At that time, he said, the DNA of Terry Hobbs, the stepfather of one of the murdered boys, was found on it, along with that of one other person.

When FOX13′s crew arrived at the West Memphis courthouse Thursday morning, crowds of people were lined up outside.

Echols and his legal team were seen entering the building.

Police later asked the crowd and media to move back toward the parking lot.

Below is a timeline of the case:

May 5, 1993 - Steve Branch, Michael Moore, and Christopher Byers all disappeared and were last seen riding their bikes together in West Memphis.

May 6, 1993 - Boys’ bodies found in a drainage ditch

June 3, 1993 - Police arrest 18-year-old Damien Echols, 16-year-old Jason Baldwin, and 17-year-old Jessie Misskelley. They charge each with three counts of capital murder.

February 5, 1994 - Misskelley was convicted of one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder. The court sentenced him to life plus 40 years in prison.

March 19, 1994 - Echols and Baldwin were found guilty on three counts of murder. The court sentenced Echols to death and Baldwin to life in prison.

2007 - DNA collected from the crime scene was tested. None was found to match DNA from Echols, Baldwin, or Misskelley.

October 29, 2007 - Papers were filed in federal court by Echols’s defense lawyers seeking a retrial or his immediate release from prison.

November 4, 2010 - The Arkansas Supreme Court ordered a lower judge to consider whether newly analyzed DNA evidence might exonerate the three.

August 19, 2011 - Echols, Baldwin and Misskelley were released from prison as part of an Alford plea deal, making the hearings ordered by the Arkansas Supreme Court unnecessary.

December 21, 2021 – Echols’ attorneys finally got access to the evidence they believe can exonerate all three men. They say the evidence is in good shape and well documented, although initially they were told the evidence had been destroyed in a fire.

June 23, 2022 - Hearing

