Damien's Evening Forecast 1.3.2024

Offshore wind turbines at two commercial-scale sites are now sending power to the U.S. grid. Moments before midnight on Tuesday, a single turbine near Martha’s Vineyard delivered 5 megawatts of renewable energy to the New England grid, developers said. The turbine is one out of 62 planned for Vineyard Wind 1, an offshore site owned by utility company Avangrid and wind energy investor Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).