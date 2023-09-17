Damien's Morning Forecast 9.17.2023
KFOR Sunday Morning 6am
No suspects have been named or apprehended in the shooting.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Tim Boyle is the new Jets backup QB.
The two-way star has played his last game for the Angels this season. Now, the focus turns to his free agency.
Verstappen will start 11th in Sunday's Grand Prix as he goes for win No. 11 in a row.
"Under my helmet, I am a human, a father, a son. This is sick," Mattison wrote on Instagram.
Storm Daniel pounded Libya on Sunday night, unleashing heavy rainfall that caused flash flooding. The major destruction came when two dams on the Wadi Derna River burst, creating a wall of water that destroyed everything in its path. The greatest devastation was in the port city of Derna.
Season 1 of the popular one-hour drama, starring Kevin Costner, is airing on CBS.
The biggest news stories this morning: Hondo's retro electric microscooter, The return of F-Zero, The Angels face the Marlins in MLB’s first regular-season virtual ballpark game.
What's scary for the rest of MLB is that the Braves, who clinched their sixth straight NL East title Wednesday, will be rolling with the same team for years to come.
This alcohol-free best seller is approved by the American Dental Association and keeps your breath fresh for up to 24 hours.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the big NFC matchup between the Eagles and Vikings.
The biggest news stories this morning: Coca-Cola made an AI-generated soda, Microsoft reveals its underwhelming Xbox Game Pass Core library, hackers claim they shut down a Las Vegas casino with a phone call.
Aniston, Witherspoon and Crudup 'return for season 3, joined by Elon Musk-esque newcomer John Hamm.
Pennsylvania police were able to apprehend fugitive and convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante after a wide-ranging manhunt thanks in large part due to heat-seeking technology.
If anything, the era of NIL and the transfer portal is leveling the playing field at the top of college football.
Sapphire Partners, the LP arm of enterprise software-focused VC Sapphire Ventures, announced this morning that moving forward, it will be managing five funds with $1.4 billion in assets that are focused on emerging managers on behalf of the giant California State Teachers’ Retirement System (CalSTRS). In fact, according to CalSTRS, which currently has a whopping $320 billion in assets under management, Sapphire is now exclusively in charge of the pension system's bets on emerging managers. It's a big deal about which aspiring and newbie VCs should be aware, even as Sapphire has less fresh capital to invest than it might seem from the news.
The biggest news stories this morning: The iPhone 15 series, Intel’s Thunderbolt 5 could be the cable upgrade we’ve been waiting for, Apple is ditching leather.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Verstappen has won an F1 record 10 races in a row.