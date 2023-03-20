Dammed thirsty: the cross-border fight for water

Jean-Philippe CHOGNOT
·4 min read

With half the world experiencing water scarcity for at least part of the year, the huge dams being built by some countries to boost their power supplies while their neighbours go parched are a growing source of potential conflict.

Ahead of a UN conference in New York on global access to water, AFP looks at five mega-projects with very different consequences, depending on whether you live upstream or downstream.

- Mega-dam on the Nile -

The waters of Africa's longest river, the Nile, are at the centre of a decade-long dispute between Ethiopia -- where the Nile's biggest tributary, the Blue Nile, rises -- and its downstream neighbours Sudan and Egypt.

In 2011, Addis Ababa launched a $4.2 billion hydroelectric project on the river, which it sees as essential to lighting up rural Ethiopia.

Sudan and Egypt, however, see the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam as a threat to their water supplies -- Egypt alone relies on the Nile for about 97 percent of its irrigation and drinking water.

Ethiopia has insisted the dam will not disturb the flow of water and turned on the first turbine in February 2020.

- Iraqi, Syrian thirst -

Long used to drilling for oil, war-scarred Iraq is now digging ever deeper for water as a frenzy of dam-building, mainly in Turkey, sucks water out of the region's two great rivers, the Tigris and Euphrates.

Turkey launched the construction of a gigantic complex of dams and hydroelectric plants across the southeast in the 1980s.

In 1990 it completed the huge Ataturk Dam on the Euphrates River, just 80 kilometres (50 miles) from Syria's border.

More recently, in 2019, the ancient town of Hasankeyf on the Tigris was submerged to make way for the massive Ilisu Dam.

Iraq and Syria say Turkey's dam-building has resulted in a drastic reduction of the water flowing through their lands.

Baghdad regularly asks Ankara to release more water to counter drought, but Turkey's ambassador to Iraq, Ali Riza Guney, ruffled feathers last July when he said, "water is largely wasted in Iraq".

Syria's Kurds meanwhile have accused their arch-foe Turkey of weaponising the Euphrates, accusing it of deliberately holding back water to spark a drought, which Ankara denies.

- China's Mekong dam spree -

China is a frenetic dam builder, constructing 50,000 dams in the Yangtze basin in the past 70 years -- including the infamous Three Gorges.

But it is China's projects on the Mekong River, which rises in China and twists south through Thailand, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia and Vietnam, that most alarm its neighbours.

The Mekong feeds more than 60 million people through its basin and tributaries.

Washington has blamed China's actions for causing severe droughts in Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.

In 2019, the US monitor Eyes on Earth published satellite imagery showing the dams in China holding "above-average natural flow".

Beijing insists its reservoirs help to maintain the stability of the river, by storing water in the rainy season and releasing it in the dry season.

- Water rivalry in Kashmir -

The Indus River is one of the longest on the Asian continent, cutting through ultra-sensitive borders in the region, including the demarcation between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan in Kashmir.

The 1960 Indus Water Treaty theoretically shares out water between the two countries but has been fraught with disputes.

Pakistan has long feared that India, which sits upstream, could restrict its access, adversely affecting its agriculture. And India has threatened to do so on occasion.

In a sign of the tensions, the arch-rivals have built duelling power plants along the banks of the Kishanganga River, which flows into an Indus tributary.

- Tensions on rio Parana -

The Itaipu hydroelectric plant, situated on the Parana River on the Brazil-Paraguay border, has often been the source of tensions between the two co-owner nations.

One of the two hydroelectricity plants that produce the most power in the world, alongside China's Three Gorges, had its energy shared out under a 1973 treaty.

But Paraguay demanded more and eventually got three times more money from Brazil, which uses 85 percent of the electricity produced.

In 2019, a new deal on the sale of power from Itaipu nearly brought down Paraguay's government, with experts arguing it would reduce Paraguay's access to cheap power.

The two countries promptly cancelled the deal.

jah/jmy/cb/giv/dva

Recommended Stories

  • Putin visits occupied city of Mariupol

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the port city of Mariupol, Russian state news agencies reported on Sunday morning, in what would mark his first trip to Ukrainian territory that Moscow illegally annexed in September.

  • Kyle Busch Says NASCAR Drivers No Longer Respect One Another

    Busch cites Mark Martin, Tony Stewart as examples of proper racing etiquette.

  • Frequentis' (ETR:FQT) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    Frequentis AG ( ETR:FQT ) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 7th of June to €0.22...

  • From juicy perks to firings on Twitter, the tech bubble is close to bursting

    The timing could hardly have been worse. Jeremy Hunt was due to deliver his “Budget for Growth” in four days’ time. But instead of spending the weekend putting the final touches to his sums and speech, the Chancellor and his team were instead embroiled in a frantic 48-hour attempt to save the UK arm of a bank most people had never heard of.

  • Putin's arrest warrant is turning point – Zelenskyy

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called the International Criminal Court's issuance of an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin a turning point. Source: evening address of the President Quote from Zelenskyy: "This outgoing week has finally brought a truly significant international legal result for Ukraine, for justice.

  • Putin's Mariupol visit is a symbol of his failure

    What was going through the mind of Vladimir Putin as he travelled through the devastated streets of Mariupol on his first visit to occupied Ukraine since the invasion last February? Was he proud of the handiwork of his armed forces in destroying or damaging some 2,500 buildings and almost razing to the ground the vast Azovstal steelworks, scene of a heroic last-ditch resistance by defending troops?

  • Thaksin’s Daughter Widens Lead for Thai Premiership in Poll

    (Bloomberg) -- Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of former Thai premier Thaksin Shinawatra, and her Pheu Thai party widened leads as the voters’ top choice in the latest opinion poll ahead of a general election tentatively scheduled for May.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion O

  • Watch: Putin Visits Occupied Ukrainian City of Mariupol

    Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the occupied Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, Russian state news agencies reported on Sunday. This is Putin’s first known trip to territory taken by Russia since its invasion of Ukraine last year. Photo: Pool Russian TV/Associated Press

  • EU Seeks to Provide 1 Million Artillery Shells to Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union member states are set to reach an agreement that would provide Ukraine with 1 million artillery rounds over the next year.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingThe EU’s foreign and defens

  • Another atmospheric river will arrive in the Fresno area. Will snow levels drop?

    See road conditions around Shaver Lake.

  • 9 US presidents who faced sex scandals before and during their time in office

    Several US presidents in the past century have been caught up in sex scandals. Others have faced accusations of sexual misconduct.

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 42% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is a world-leading producer of memory (DRAM) and storage (NAND) semiconductors for a variety of applications. Its chips power some of the world's favorite electronics, including 5G-enabled smartphones and data centers that host cloud-based online experiences. Micron's stock price is down 42% from its all-time high as weakness in the broader economy is pointing to a sharp contraction in the company's financials in fiscal 2023.

  • Donald Trump is doing something different as the former president runs for the White House a third time

    As he runs for the White House a third time, former President Donald Trump appears to be embracing a campaign tradition mostly avoid during his first two presidential campaigns – small scale retail politicking.

  • Credit Suisse Chairman: This Is a Sad and Historic Day

    Credit Suisse Chairman Axel Lehmann says this is a difficult day for the bank and he says bank failures in the US hit at a very inopportune time. He speaks in Bern, Switzerland at a press conference with other bank and government leaders. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Is a Shockingly Good Electric Pickup Truck

    Electric vehicles are rad. They offer a unique driving experience that is pretty fun, even in basic, low-power models. I’ve driven and enjoyed the 1,000-plus hp Lucid Air as much as the Fiat 500e. What I’ve never driven, but have been super curious about, is an electric pickup truck. Right now, there are a few that you can buy, including the Rivian R1T, the Hummer EV and the Ford F-150 Lightning. The latter, to me, is the most interesting, because the Lightning has to cater to not only EV early

  • Biden administration quietly resumes deportations to Russia

    Exclusive: Apparent reversal of position adopted after invasion of Ukraine sends men fleeing Putin’s draft back to Russia

  • Washington Elementary had every right to cancel this student teacher contract

    The tenets that Arizona Christian University students must abide by are not a good fit for a public school district like Washington Elementary.

  • Macron calls for calm amid French pension fury before crucial votes

    French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday he hoped his bitterly contested pensions reform plan, forced through parliament without a vote, could complete "its democratic journey", a day before crucial votes in parliament.The controversial legislation, which has led to months of protests in parliament and on the streets, will be adopted in parliament Monday unless either of two motions of no-confidence in the government passes."After months of political and social consultation and more than 170 hours of debate which resulted in the vote of a compromise text between the (two parliamentary chambers)...", Macron expressed his wish "that the text on pensions can go to the end of its democratic journey with respect for all".His words came in a statement issued by the president's office to AFP.If passed, Macron's reform would raise the legal retirement age from 62 to 64 as well as increasing the number of years people must pay into the system to receive a full pension.The government's decision last week to resort to Article 49.3 of the constitution to force the bill through parliament without a vote has prompted anger in the streets after weeks of mostly peaceful protests.Two leading members of the right-wing Republicans party, whose leader has said they will not support no-confidence motions, reported threats and intimidation against them Sunday.Monday's two no-confidence motions have been filed by a small group of centrist MPs and the far-right National Rally.If the no-confidence motions fall, as most observers expect will happen, left-wing deputies have said they will appeal to the Constitutional Council, to challenge the way the government forced through the reform."There will be no majority to bring the government down, but it will be a moment of truth," Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said of the two efforts to unseat the cabinet planned for Monday afternoon.- 'Growing resentment' -The government's decision last week to resort to Article 49.3 of the constitution -- which allows for the forcing of a bill through parliament without a vote -- led to a fourth consecutive day of protests on Sunday."I'm overwhelmed with a feeling of immense anger," Isabelle Desprez, a 54-year-old maths teacher demonstrating in the northern city of Lille, told AFP.Laurent Berger, head of the moderate CFDT union, told Liberation newspaper: "We went from the feeling of being despised to a feeling of anger, in particular because we deprived employees of the result of their protests"."The growing resentment and anger must serve the demonstrations in a peaceful framework and not be politically exploited," he added.A ninth day of strikes and protests is planned for Thursday.Police on Saturday closed Paris' Place de la Concorde opposite parliament for demonstrations following two successive nights of clashes.Some 122 people were arrested as some set rubbish bins on fire, destroyed bus stops and erected improvised barricades around a 4,000-strong demonstration in the capital.On Sunday, police arrested another 17 people as protesters invaded the Les Halles shopping complex in central Paris.Away from the streets of major cities, the CGT said Saturday that workers would shut down France's largest oil refinery in Normandy, warning that two more could follow on Monday.So far, strikers have only prevented fuel deliveries from leaving refineries but not completely halted operations.Industrial action has also halted rubbish collection in much of Paris, with thousands of tonnes of waste now on the streets, even as the government forces some binmen back to work using requisition powers.The government says the pensions reforms are needed to avoid crippling deficits in the coming decades linked to France's ageing population."Those among us who can will gradually need to work more to finance our social model, which is one of the most generous in the world," Le Maire said.But opponents of the reform say the law places an unfair burden on low earners, women and people doing physically wearing jobs, and polls have consistently showed majorities opposed to the changes.On Monday over half a million high school students will begin the first day of the 2023 Baccalaureat exams, against a backdrop of strike threats by supervisors.&nbsp;burs-ea/jj

  • Rare 6ft shark washes up on Hampshire beach – and is quickly decapitated

    It was a golden opportunity to learn more about a rare and secretive shark species that had never been found before in the UK.

  • Ugly deeds, high drama, and politics swirl amid the waters of a re-emerging Tulare Lake

    “This is just a baby flood compared to what we’ll see later this spring.”