Damning New Biden Ad Uses Nikki Haley To Show How 'Confused' Trump Is

President Joe Biden turned to an unexpected source for his latest attack ad on Donald Trump: former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who is running against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination.

“I don’t agree with Nikki Haley on everything,” the president tweeted from his personal account. “But we agree on this much: She is not Nancy Pelosi.”

Trump on Friday confused Haley with Pelosi, claiming that Haley was in charge of security at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

She wasn’t (and neither was Pelosi), and let Trump know.

“I wasn’t in office then,” Haley said on Saturday. “They’re saying he got confused.”

Then, she noted a number of other times a “confused” Trump has tripped on his own words ― which the Biden camp used in its new video:

I don’t agree with Nikki Haley on everything, but we agree on this much: She is not Nancy Pelosi. pic.twitter.com/hjNgmcrwAP — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 21, 2024