‘Damning evidence, if true’: New bombshell report on Trump’s efforts not to certify 2020 vote
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Detroit News reports it obtained audio of Donald Trump pressuring two Wayne County canvassers not to certify Joe Biden’s win. NBC News has not heard or verified those recordings. It comes as Trump lashes out on social media against the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling to remove him from the state’s primary ballot. Hugo Lowell, Kristy Greenberg, and Jonathan Karl weigh in.