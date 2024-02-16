Damning testimony at Sussex Central principal's hearing: The other side of the story

Indian River School District leaders were finally able to break months of legally bound silence Thursday at former Sussex Central High School Principal Bradley Layfield's termination hearing, where witness after witness attested to his unprofessional conduct.

The hearing stemmed from a May 17, 2023, incident in which a student's breast was briefly exposed on a surveillance camera at the school near Georgetown. The 44-year-old Layfield and former Assistant Principal Matt Jones are facing a lawsuit from 18-year-old Aniya Harmon, who claims they inappropriately showed the video to numerous staff and created and circulated a meme made from a screenshot of the video.

Both Layfield and Jones were placed on administrative leave in May and, in November, after receiving notice of his firing, Layfield requested a public termination hearing.

Jones has been unable to be reached, but Layfield and his lawyer, Thomas Neuberger, have been speaking publicly about the case since September, attempting to "clear his good name." Layfield has worked for Indian River for 22 years and was principal at Sussex Central for nearly 10 years, and many of his colleagues have spoken about his good character and leadership at school board meetings.

Indian River School District Superintendent Jay Owens is questioned at former Sussex Central High School Principal Bradley Layfield's termination Feb. 15, 2024.

Thursday's testimonies, however, painted a different picture, a picture of what one employee called a "middle school-boy" culture in leadership at Sussex Central, a culture that culminated in the harmful mocking of a teenage girl whose breast had been exposed at school.

Layfield and Neuberger's previous press releases, including last week's "Findings of Fact" document, are actually "miles apart from the facts," Indian River attorney James McMackin said at the hearing, and "support the wild theory the district is trying to conceal racial violence."

"But it's not," McMackin said. "No one mentions this being a racial incident except Dr. Layfield."

Previous coverage: 4 things to know: New info ahead former Sussex Central principal's hearing Thursday

Indian River School District dismissed from lawsuit, but not principals

Firing of Sussex Central Principal Bradley Layfield confirmed. Plans to challenge decision

Sussex Central principal denies involvement in meme circulated of student's exposed breast

Perspectives of female employees

Thursday's administrative hearing took place at the CHEER Center in Georgetown and was led by former Judge William Carpenter. Fifty or so people showed up in the morning, but that number dwindled as the over-five-hour event went on.

It was made clear throughout the hearing that the blame for the meme was falling on Jones. Layfield was not seen with the meme, several people testified. Rather, his fire-able offense was showing the video to numerous staff (23 times, according to McMackin) in a derisive manner.

Layfield and Neuberger claim he showed the video as a tool for safety and discipline, but numerous employees said otherwise.

Director of Secondary Education Renee Jerns was at Sussex Central May 17 for a meeting, she testified, and went to Layfield's office afterward. He asked her if she "wanted to see something funny," she said.

Morris James attorney James McMackin represented the Indian River School District Feb. 15, 2024.

He showed Jerns the video in which Harmon's breast was exposed, she said, several times. According to Jerns, he asked her if she saw the student's breast and laughed. She asked him if anyone had checked on the student or called the parents, she said.

Jerns' interaction with Layfield happened at the end of the school day, and she reported it the next morning. When asked why she waited until morning, she said, in part, she was fearful of retaliation from "a family member on the board." Layfield's brother was president of the Indian River Board of Education at the time.

When Assistant Principal Karen Oliphant arrived that day, she said Layfield asked her, "Want to see something that's gonna make you laugh?" Upon showing her the video, he asked her, too, if she saw the student's breast, she said.

Oliphant said she felt "horrible" when she saw the video because Harmon was "a teenage girl in high school and her breast was exposed in a hallway with other people around."

Former Sussex Central High School Principal Bradley Layfield just after his termination hearing Feb. 15, 2024.

When asked what it was like at Sussex Central after Layfield and Jones left, Oliphant said bluntly, "There's less joking and 'deez nuts' jokes."

"There was an air of 'hehe-haha,' like middle school boy-type behavior" during their tenure, she said.

Layfield showed Assistant Principal Aerin Donovan the video numerous times, as well, she said. He was "giddy" and laughing, she said.

McMackin also revealed Layfield used an acronym, "DFWTLB," on personal and professional items. It was on a sticker on a clipboard he used daily, according to Donovan, and was at times used as his screensaver. It stood for "Don't (expletive) With the Layfield Boys," she said.

More: What is a voluntary school assessment and why did Sussex County reject it?

When Neuberger asked Donovan if race was involved in the incident, she was adamant.

"Absolutely not," she said.

Also questioned at the hearing were teachers Cris Revel and Trace DeLeon, two of three male employees who watched the video together with Layfield on May 17.

"We were laughing," Revel said.

According to DeLeon, Layfield approached him the next day and said, "If someone asks, you didn't see the video, right?"

The crowd at the CHEER Center in Georgetown for former Sussex Central High School Principal Bradley Layfield's termination hearing Feb. 15, 2024. Layfield is seated at left.

The superintendent's testimony

Indian River Superintendent Jay Owens' testimony on Layfield's unprofessional behavior before Harmon's incident was especially damning.

"The sharing of the (video) wasn't for safety purposes, it was to make a mockery of the situation," Owens said.

Layfield's unprofessional behavior was documented multiple times, according to Owens, and he was warned further misconduct could result in his termination.

More: Sussex: 128-lot subdivision in Harbeson gets 1st approval; auto shop effectively shut down

According to Owens:

In 2020, Layfield slurred his words during a Zoom meeting and an investigation found he "may have been impaired."

In another 2020 Zoom meeting, Layfield displayed a penis lollipop and tapped it on the screen.

In 2021, he sent a message to staff members calling a school resource officer a variety of vulgar names.

Instead of firing Layfield, Owens said he considered simply suspending him or moving him to a different school, but "the trust has been lost."

In Neuberger's "Finding of Facts" document, provided to Delaware Online/The News Journal the week of Feb. 12, Layfield claimed that, during Owens' time as principal at Sussex Central, "there were several student sexual encounters that were discovered via review of surveillance camera footage and shared with staff who were not administrators."

Aniya Harmon, right, with mother Latosha White at a news conference Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

While witnesses at the hearing confirmed some non-administrators (such as a school resource officer) saw a video of students engaging in sexual activity while Owens was principal, there was no laughing or mockery, nor was there any superfluous viewing, they said.

Layfield did not testify at the hearing.

What happens next

Judge Carpenter has five days to make his recommendation to the Board of Education, Indian River School District spokesman David Maull said. After that, the board has 15 days to decide if they will uphold Layfield's firing.

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on southern Delaware and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: 'A mockery': Why Sussex Central principal was fired over video