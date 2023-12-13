Damon Thayer, longtime GOP Senate leader, won’t seek re-election

One of the most powerful and longest-serving members of the Kentucky legislature announced Wednesday that he won’t seek re-election.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, won’t run for his seat again in 2024. Thayer represents the 17th Senate District, which includes Scott County, Grant County and portions of Fayette and Kenton counties.

Thayer played a key role in the 2023 passage of a bill that legalized sports betting in Kentucky as well as Republican initiatives passed since taking control of the House like major tax reform and “right-to-work” legislation. He’s also been deeply involved in the horse and bourbon industries as a legislator; his professional background is in the horse industry.

First elected in 2002, the end of his term will mark 22 years in the Senate and 12 as Majority Floor Leader. Thayer is longest-serving Republican Senate Majority Floor Leader in Kentucky history.

“I have accomplished most of the political and policy goals I set out to achieve,” Thayer said in a press release. “I am grateful to the residents of the 17th district who granted me the honor of representing them in the Senate, and to my colleagues in the GOP caucus for the privilege of being their Majority Leader.”

Thayer said that he made the decision after conversations with his children, close friends and colleagues.

“Senator Damon Thayer has brought such conviction and passion to creating conservative legislation in Kentucky for over 22 years,” Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, said in the news release. “I value and came to rely on the energy he poured into Senate floor activity day after day. Damon shepherded sound policy through the process, creating a business-friendly environment that’s materialized in the job growth we are seeing today.

“The commonwealth is better because of Damon Thayer and the Senate will miss him greatly.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.