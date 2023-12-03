DamonLayne Woodworking at the Christkindlmarket

TechCrunch

Investment giant Prosus has written down the valuation of edtech giant Byju's to below $3 billion, marking a steep drop from the $22 billion valuation the Indian startup hit early last year. Byju's is facing many "challenges" and Prosus and other backers are working alongside to aid the Bengaluru-headquartered startup's recovery, Prosus interim chief executive Ervin Tu said on an earnings call Wednesday after the investment giant reported financial results for the six months to September.