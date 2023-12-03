DamonLayne Woodworking at the Christkindlmarket
The November jobs report will put the recent market rally to the test.
Biotech company 23andMe first disclosed a data breach affecting a portion of its customers back in October. The information was obtained in a credential stuffing attack. An SEC filing now reveals roughly 14,000 accounts were accessed, along with information on millions of users participating in the DNA Relatives feature.
The Grizzlies star filed a countersuit against the teenager in April.
This 'cuddle up couch blanket' was made for fall. Shop now to get it at a deep discount.
The scandal-plagued New York Republican became the sixth-ever House member to be removed.
A new report that analyzes the application of capital punishment in America found that 2023 marked a 20-year low in the number of states that carried out executions and imposed new death sentences, leading many experts to question the value of the centuries-old practice.
Smartphone sales will mount a comeback starting in 2024, defying growing warnings of a prolonged slump across the mobile sector, according to separate projections by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley reviewed by TechCrunch. Morgan Stanley's report predicts global smartphone shipments will rebound by nearly 4% in 2024 and by 4.4% in 2025, shrugging off comparisons to the PC industry’s multi-year downdrafts. Driving the smartphone turnaround will be new on-device AI capabilities unlocking fresh demand, Morgan Stanley says.
Apple pushed updates to iOS, iPadOS and macOS software today to patch two zero-day security flaws. The company suggested the bugs had been actively deployed in the wild.
Nearly a decade after Cigna and Humana first tried to join forces, the two are at it again.
Meta is striking back against recently-imposed FTC sanctions that block the company from monetizing the data of children. This is the second attempt by Meta to stop these sanctions.
Dovish comments by Federal Reserve officials fueled optimism that a shift to cutting interest rates is coming.
GameStop stock is skyrocketing a week before the company is scheduled to report earnings.
Revisions to third quarter economic data showed an ideal scenario for the Federal Reserve where the economy continues growing but inflation cools.
Unity Software is eliminating 3.8 percent of its global workforce and terminating an agreement with VFX company Weta as part of a 'reset.'
Investment giant Prosus has written down the valuation of edtech giant Byju's to below $3 billion, marking a steep drop from the $22 billion valuation the Indian startup hit early last year. Byju's is facing many "challenges" and Prosus and other backers are working alongside to aid the Bengaluru-headquartered startup's recovery, Prosus interim chief executive Ervin Tu said on an earnings call Wednesday after the investment giant reported financial results for the six months to September.
Investors are weighing whether a pullback is coming after a surge put stocks on course for their best month in over a year.
Companies are betting 2024 could be the year the IPO market actually rebounds.
The Panthers sacked Frank Reich on Monday, the fourth head coach David Tepper has fired in the last 18 months.
Google has acknowledged an issue with files and folders going missing from Drive and stated that it appears to be caused by the Drive for Desktop app
Burrow tore a ligament in his throwing wrist in Week 11 against the Ravens.