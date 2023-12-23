Damp start to holiday weekend, drier and very mild Christmas Eve

Rain will taper off to scattered showers this evening, with mild temperatures in the 40s, as low pressure tracks across the southern Great Lakes.

Skies will remain cloudy overnight, along with patchy drizzle and fog. Morning readings will only dip into the low 40s.

Sunday looks to be mainly dry, after a bit of drizzle, with lingering clouds and milder conditions, as temperatures reach the mid-50s. Some breaks of sun are possible over the southern part of the state later in the day.

A potent storm will organize in the central Plains, bringing a swath of rain to the middle of the country and snow over the High Plains. As the storm system moves northeast, rain will push farther east in a moist flow from the Gulf of Mexico, reaching central Ohio later on Christmas Day. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm, with readings well into the 50s.

Showers will linger on and off through midweek around low pressure drifting across the Great Lakes. Gradually, cooler air will filter into Ohio the second half of the week, causing scattered rain showers to mix with or change to snow showers. Seasonably cold air will arrive in time for New Year’s weekend.

Forecast

Saturday: Spotty showers. High 48

Tonight: Evening showers, patchy drizzle and fog. Low 43

Sunday: Early drizzle and fog, mainly cloudy, milder. High 55

Christmas Day: Cloudy, rain p.m. High 58 (43)

Tuesday: Rain, few rumbles. High 59 (50)

Wednesday: Early showers, cloudy. High 49 (41)

Thursday: Chilly, few rain/snow showers. High 41 (36)

Friday: Brisk, colder, scattered flurries. High 37 (30)

Saturday: Partly sunny, cold. High 33 (25)

