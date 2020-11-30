DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 106 - 30 NOVEMBER 2020
On 4 November 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2020 up to and including no later than end February 2021. For details please see announcement no. 87 of 4 November 2020.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 20 million (approximately DKK 126 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
Date
Number of shares
Average purchase price (DKK)
Transaction value (DKK)
Total, last announcement
23/11/2020
14,000
109.61
1,534,540
24/11/2020
14,000
110.42
1,545,880
25/11/2020
13,000
109.16
1,419,080
26/11/2020
14,000
110.47
1,546,580
27/11/2020
14,000
111.86
1,566,040
Accumulated
266,000
106.82
28,414,658
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 266,000 at a total amount of DKK 28,414,658.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,625,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.45%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 38,074,533.
Kind regards,
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451
Attachments