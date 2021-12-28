Dams break in Brazil after weeks of severe rain and deadly flooding
At least 20 people have been killed and thousands displaced after floods hit northeastern Brazil.
At least 20 people have been killed and thousands displaced after floods hit northeastern Brazil.
On Monday, Lake Tahoe broke a 50-year record when snow totals reached 193.7 inches, nearly 15 inches more than the record from 1970.
Mine officials are “skeptical of what it really is.”
The snow comes as a much needed surprise for the bone-dry West, where only months ago, officials put residents under a state of drought emergency.
Historically low snowpack levels in the Sierra have taken a turn for the better. The snowpack is now between 145% and 161% of normal across the range.
On Sunday, the temperature in Kodiak, Alaska, hit 67 degrees Fahrenheit, setting a December record-high for a state that has become used to them as climate change continues to rewrite recorded history.
The intense cold snap gripping the Prairies continues to make the region one of the coldest spots on Earth. The cold will relent a bit in Alberta, but intensify in Saskatchewan and Manitoba into the weekend.
More snow is heading on the way with freezing temperatures after the holiday weekend.
Enough rain has fallen this month that the Salinas River is flowing again. And more is on the way.
Historic weather is sweeping through parts of Canada and temperatures are plummeting below -50°C.
Experts say it's the snowiest December on record in the Sierra. Crews are working around the clock to get state routes and highways reopened. Some ski resorts are closed as a result. KTVU's Tom Vacar reports on the effect all the snow is having on the severe drought.
California's ski resorts are digging out from under 5 to 9 feet of snow that has fallen over the last several days from a series of storms. And more snow is on the way. The big picture: A large dip, or trough, in the jet stream across the West is allowing frigid conditions and a relentless series of storms to bring record-breaking snowfall into the Sierra Nevada Mountains. The snow has closed major interstates and even forced the shut down of several ski resorts. Get market news worthy of your t
Snow lovers waiting for the first measurable snowfall of winter in Chicago finally got their wish on Tuesday. Earlier this month, the city broke its record for the latest first snowfall of the season, which was previously Dec. 20, 2012. A winter storm tracking through the north-central U.S. delivered the first measurable snow at O'Hare International Airport since March 15, 2021, or 287 days ago. "[Dec.] 28, 2021, now stands as the latest date for the first measurable snow in Chicago on record,"
Snow is expected across Wisconsin on Tuesday, with many areas expected to receive between 2 and 4 inches.
Warmer days will melt the snow on the valley floor, but freezing nights will create icy roads and perhaps some freezing fog
"Do not travel if you don't need to," officials warn.
The search for a skier missing since Christmas Day amid whiteout conditions at a Northern California ski resort continued Monday.
This is the Duluth’s first ever snow emergency as the city did not have the criteria or infrastructure in place to declare a snow emergency until this year. Over the summer, the city installed over 2,200 snow emergency signs to create snow emergency routes for plowing.
Snow came too late in Los Angeles County to count as a white Christmas, but it fell in time in Seattle — and it continued to fall until it covered the ground
Workers with the Friends of Palm Beach are normally willing to tackle any size or shape of beach garbage but this one was too much for even them.
More cold weather is on its way to Fresno.