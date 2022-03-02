Damschroder: Federal prosecutors fueling injustice

John Damschroder

“When the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously overturned the bribery conviction of former Virginia governor Bob McDonnell, they effectively legalized large gifts unless they were directly linked to a government action. Maybe former Speaker Larry Householder would have done all he did to bail out FirstEnergy without the money.”

I am quoting myself from the column of Aug. 18, 2020, which warned that former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and former Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges would be hard to convict under federal law and advocated charges also be filed under Ohio law where giving or taking anything of sufficient value to have substantial and improper influence on a public official is a felony.

Now, as I expected, Householder cites the McDonnell decision, seeking to have the corruption charges against him dismissed because there’s no link shown between the money and his action presiding over the Ohio House of Representatives. First Energy has admitted guilt in bribing both Householder and former Public Utilities of Ohio (PUCO) Chairman Sam Randazzo and accepted a $230 million fine.

The trial against Householder and Borges is anticipated for this fall and expected to last six weeks. So far, there are no state or federal charges filed against Randazzo or any of the FirstEnergy executives who bypassed company procedure to pay the bribes admitted to in the corporate guilty plea.

It pains me to say it, but the case against Householder and Borges should be dropped. This despite both having careers stained by corruption — Borges with a public corruption conviction as the mastermind of an epic pay-to-play scandal in the Treasurer’s Office and intricate steps to launder the political donations, before being installed as state party chairman with the unanimous support of all high ranking state and federal office holders, and Householder with an FBI investigation for kickbacks from political vendors, where a large quantity of records were reported stolen and thus unavailable for inspection, in his first stint as Speaker.

This a far cry from declaring Larry Householder or Matt Borges innocent. I believe, because of their past actions, they’re both comfortably on the wrong side of the public ethics line and seasoned hikers on the cliff edge of illegality. But it’s an injustice to charge Householder and Borges, or to accept the guilty pleas of lobbyist Juan Cespedes and Householder political strategist Jeff Longstreth, when former FirstEnergy CEO Chuck Jones and Randazzo are uncharged.

Federal prosecutors look illogical in their response to Householder’s motion to dismiss charges, starkly declaring the money from FirstEnergy was a bribe not a campaign contribution. So how about telling us why the people who paid the bribes are not charged? Even more appalling, how is it possible that Randazzo, with no political campaign to fund, and with a paper trail of official government communication showing explicit action on behalf of FirstEnergy following the $4.3 million “consulting” payment received before taking over at the PUCO, is not charged?

Forget the law, remember the facts. Householder and Borges had a huge role in passing legislation to bail out FirstEnergy (Householder) and protecting the law from being overturned by voters through a ballot issue (Borges), but neither of them would operate without FirstEnergy executives showering them with money. The company has admitted the dollars were bribes that broke the law, but company crimes have to be committed by actual people. If those people don’t face prison, neither should Householder or Borges.

FirstEnergy paid Randazzo $22 million over nine years, while he was either nominating PUCO commissioners or presiding over the body as chairman. In each of these years Randazzo filed personal financial disclosure statements with the Ohio Ethics Commission, which complied with state law, while simultaneously concealing any financial connection to FirstEnergy. That alone, and the fact that there is NO move to strengthen this law, tells you everything you need to know about Ohio’s stance against public corruption.

It’s nearly impossible to get more cynical about Ohio government, but a criminal trial against Larry Householder and Matt Borges, especially if they’re convicted, which they should be, without charges against the admitted crimes of bribery, would weaken the moral authority of federal law. The Fed’s already look like shakedown artists for taking fine money without bringing criminal charges against all involved. The Justice Department should give back the $230 million collected from innocent shareholders on the day they drop charges from the targeted two of Householder and Borges.

John Damschroder, a Fremont native who worked in Gov. George Voinovich’s administration, writes about business and economic development in Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Damschroder: Federal prosecutors fueling injustice