Damson Idris And Lori Harvey Looked ADORABLE As They Made Their First Official Red Carpet Appearance Together — Like, I'm Almost Hating

Reuters Videos

STORY: The memorial service for the designer and campaigner drew famous names from the worlds of film, music and fashion, including actor Helena Bonham Carter, designer Victoria Beckham and model Kate Moss.Westwood was synonymous with 1970s punk rock, dressing the Sex Pistols - a rebelliousness that remained her hallmark.She addressed climate change, pollution, and her support for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on protest T-shirts or banners carried by her models on the runway of her fashion shows.Many guests at her memorial were dressed in her creations, including tartan designs, her famous towering platform heels as well as strapped pirate boots.The memorial was held a day before the start of London Fashion Week on Friday, where designers will present their latest collections. The five-day event, run by the British Fashion Council (BFC), will be dedicated to Westwood, organizers have said.